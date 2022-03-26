As it was, their satisfaction was tempered by the fact they are now seven games without a win at Valley Parade.

The 14,716 crowd did not see a goal but they at least witnessed a spirited second-half performances they could enthusiastically get behind - especially once Dion Pereira and Charles

FLARE UP: Tempers fray after Dom Telford tackles Dion Pereira (far right)

Vernam came off the bench. The home team were applauded off by a crowd who built up a head of steam midway through the second half which would have seen the players home if only they could have matched it.

You could see Bradford are trying to play the ball a bit more under Mark Hughes, but also that they are not really good enough to take full advantage. They still look their most dangerous when it was given some air for Andy Cook to win flick-ons.

At first he had a strike partner as Bradford matched Newport's 4-3-1-2 but in his first start for the new manager, Jamie Walker was soon coming from deeper in a 4-3-2-1.

Cook's battling might have had a penalty with his shirt halfway up huis body as his header from a fifth-minute corner was deflected wide for another, before which Marc Edwards gave the players a stern talking to about shirt-pulling.

They may have won fewer points for artistic impression, but the Exiles are in the play-off places for a reason. Yann Songo'o did well to stop a Finn Azaz shot reaching ALex Bass and generally defended hungrily - not only in the back four, but stepping out when needed - on the fairly rare occasions he was called upon.

Dom Telford poked wide in the 14th minute after Elliot Watt, generally impressive on the ball, handed it over under pressure. Telford also had a shot deflected over and Scott Bennett shot wide from distance and Robbie Willmott's half-volleyed shot was held second time by Bass.

The 39th minute showed what Bradford could offer in response, Cook doing well to win a header and Walker running onto it, only for James Clarke to get his toe on the shot.

The second half was played much more in Newport territory, although it was they who should have opened the scoring, James Waite flashing over a cross Rob Street failed to get a touch to. It went all the way through to right-back Norman, who forced a good save.

Bradford went straight down the other end, Cooke forcing a save.

Joe Day had to tip over what was a Gareth Evans cross in the 55th minute, then two minutes later saved from the counter-attacking Walker.

But the introduction after an hour of Vernam to provide some much-needed width on the left and Pereira's guile in behind raised the threat level.

Cook headed a Pereira cross over after doing well to get in front of his maker, Pereira had a shot blocked and when the ball came back in Gilliead's header glanced wide.

Vernam had a shot smothered and Pereira showed great skill to beat two men in the corner, only for his touch when he got into the area to be too heavy. He also had a shot over.

Newport recognised the danger, Rob Street booked for clipping his heels which prompted some angry push and shove.

But for all the pressure and all the support behind Bradford, they could not break through.

Alex Fisher threatened to poop the party but his shot lacked venom and Vernam dragged a shot wide.

It was good, but not quite good enough.

Bradford City: Bass; Hendrie, Songo'o, O'Connor, Foulds; Evans (Pereira 60), Watt, Cooke (Vernam 60); Gilliead; Walker (Lavery 78), Cook.

Unused substitutes: O'Donnell, Kelleher, Sutton, Delfouneso.

Newport County: Day; Norman, J Clarke (Haynes 72), Demetriou, Lewis; Bennett (Dolan 82), Willmott, Waite; Azaz; Street (Fisher 72), Telford.

Unused substitutes: Collins, Ellison, Townsend, Bright.