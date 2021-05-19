Firefighters from across the service are currently dealing with a large building fire in the Legrams Lane area of the city.

The crews received the first emergency call at 2.45am on Wednesday, May 19.

People who live in the area are being told to keep doors and windows closed.

This is due to the large plumes of smoke.

Fire engines at the scene are from the following stations; Bradford, Fairweather Green, Shipley, Odsal, Cleckheaton. Bingley, Stanningley, Keighley, Rawdon, Rastrick, Dewsbury, Hunslet, Killingbeck, Moortown, Garforth.

The Command Unit and support from Featherstone are also at the scene as is the hose laying unit from Mirfield.

Aerial appliances in attendance are from: Halifax, Leeds, Wakefield and Bradford.

A fire in the Legrams Lane area of Bradford. Photo credit: Clarity & insight @Get2Know2Judge

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said it is "working alongside emergency service partners."

Three primary schools in the area are closed, Bradford Council confirmed.