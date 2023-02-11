Police received a call for safety call at 8.48am this morning (Saturday) to the relating to the welfare of a man on the roof of a building in Hall Ings, Bradford.
Buses were unable to visit the station and were diverted away from it due to the incident. Road closures were also in place.
Police say that the man came down at just after 12pm and was taken to hospital for treatment.
To recap on all of the updates on this story read our live blog below:
Live as police close off Bradford Interchange train station due to ongoing incident
A number of bus companies are reporting that a police incident at Bradford Interchange has resulted in all services being diverted away from the train station.
A woman who was on a bus towards the station said that all buses are being diverted away from the station but that it appeared that trains were still running.
She said that there is a large police presence in place and that the incident inolves a block of flats near to the train station.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said:
“At 8.48am today (Saturday), police received a concern for safety call relating to the welfare of a man on the roof of a building in Hall Ings, Bradford.
“Attempts are ongoing to engage with the man and emergency services are at the scene. A road closure is also in place.”
Bradford Council has warned residents of the restricted access to Bradford Interchange due to the ongoing incident.
Bradford Interchange has now reopened following this morning’s police incident regarding a man’s welfare.