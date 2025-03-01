A pétanque club believes an attempt is being made to bully them off land where they have played their sport for decades after mature hedging was unexpectedly chopped down.

Brandesburton Pétanque Club rents land close to the East Yorkshire village of Brandesburton to play the French game, which involves throwing metal balls at a wooden jack.

They were horrified to discover that a row of mature Leylandii planted as a windbreak 25 years ago, and which acts as a boundary with Brandesburton AFC, had been cut down a fortnight ago.

"What protection we had from the trees has now been removed," said secretary Bob Mitchell.

"We have members in their 80s and they were so upset when they saw what had gone on. It is not the sort of thing they want to deal with at their time of life."

Mr Mitchell said they'd been sent a letter in 2023 by the football club to vacate the land by April, but their legal advice is that it had not been correctly done.

He believes a local "has taken it upon himself to rip out 70m of mature Leylandii" and is "trying to bully us off the site" so the club can extend its parking.

The football club says they are investigating and are hoping to resolve the situation amicably.

Mr Mitchell said the football club and playing field trust were sent a letter in February “pointing out that we have tenancy rights and we intend to continue as tenants on the land. Our solicitor says it is trespass and they have illegally removed the trees. The police have been informed.

"The football club will be liable for the restitution of the hedge with mature specimens. We estimate it's going to cost £15,000 to £20,000.

"The club has members from 20 to 85. It is not only a sport but it's a social activity.”

He said they'd invested £45,000 in the site over the past 10 years, including putting in a toilet block and making it accessible to the disabled.

"We just feel this one individual for whatever reason is trying to force us to vacate the site."

However he added: "We might be a bit older, but we are quite stubborn."

Nichola Reader, whose husband Geoff set up the club in 1998, and planted the trees, was first at the scene.

She said it had taken a long time for the gravel terrains which they play on to mature and they were now among the best in England.

She said the football club had been seeking to modernise its facilities and the original plans left their club where it is: "The next moment they decide they could do with the space where the pétanque pitches are and chuck us off.

"I still hope the two clubs can work together going forward. Most of the village does as well."

A spokesman for the football club said: "We were very surprised when this happened and will investigate internally to discover how and why.

"We are hoping to resolve this amicably. There's no reason why the clubs can't work together.