King of the barges John Branford sailed into Hull on one of his three vessels, Farndale H on Friday, where she’s going into dry dock.

But John, 80, who is being kept on as a consultant by buyer Casper River, said the sale was a “blessing in disguise”.

The Middlesborough-based shipping company has big plans for the future, and has already invested in a new wharf at Stourton, near Leeds, which opened in May.

File pic by James Hardisty: Taken in September 2020: Fifth-generation barge operator John Branford, 75, along with his son Jonathan, 32, are taking their first load of sand up the Aire and Calder Navigation. This will be the first commercial traffic on the stretch for 19 years with this load heading for Knostrop, Leeds, and according to those in the know John has "saved the barge industry in the North".

It means cargo arriving from Europe, North Africa and the Baltic into the Humber ports can be carried inland by barge – according to Casper River "with numerous benefits, not least to the environment”.

Captain of his first barge aged just 15, Mr Branford also operated a haulage company, but has always had a passion for getting freight off the roads and onto water.

He estimates that he’s moved 4m tonnes of freight over his lifetime on the waterways.

The 500-tonne ex tanker barges, Farndale H, Fossdale H and Humber Renown, which he converted into bulk transporters in 2005, will go back into service on the canal network.

John resumed commercial barge operations from Hull to Leeds in September 2020 after a break of 19 years, only to run into a lot of bad luck.

He was put out of action for nine months that December by a breach in the canal at Newbridge.

The breach, caused by an embankment collapse after heavy rainfall, prompted a large-scale emergency response, and was followed by lengthy repairs.

However a row then developed with anglers, who claimed the barge was killing fish, leading to another three-month stoppage.

John said Pete Buffam (director at Casper River) approached him about selling the barges after seeing him on TV: “I’ve been out of work for two and a half years with nothing to do, and having to maintain and paint the barges. Pete saw me on TV – that’s where he got the idea from and I feel proud about that.

"They are on about having me in as captain and paying me. I’m 81 in December but flew through my medical.

"It’s stupid to me that the river isn’t used. There’s no wear or tear on the river and it’s environmentally friendly. When you look at all the fuel HGVs use, congestion and all the people getting killed (it makes sense to use the waterways).

"(Casper) has the money and time on their hands.”

The Branford family was operating barges before the Aire and Calder Navigation was built in 1823.

Stories passed down over the generations say they started out taking barges to Hull to pick up china clay and Belgian sand before returning to the potteries and glassworks in Knottingley, Ferrybridge and Castleford.

Great grandfather John owned a fleet of 35 barges and his own shipyard in Knottingley and two lots of stables for the horses which pulled the vessels. He had one of the first steam-operated barges, which went to Portland Bill and picked up stone for building lighthouses.

Sean Taylor from Casper Shipping said they’d found the wharf at Stourton after a long search.

They also have deals with AMA Storage and Distribution in Rotherham and with a company which operates Kingsferry Wharf, on the river Trent, at Burton upon Stather.

Marine dredged sand will go from both Hull and Grimsby by the river Humber and then the Aire and Calder Navigation to Stourton.