Bransdale: Three people saved from flipped car in Yorkshire stream after serious crash

Three people were saved from a flipped car in a Yorkshire stream after a crash.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the serious collision that occurred at Bransdale near Helmsley.

The crash on Friday July 19, 2024 at approximately 5.10pm involved a Vauxhall Zafira which left the road.

The Zafira negotiated a series of bends on Daleside Road before it left the carriageway, police said.

It went through a fence and flipped onto its roof and landed in a stream.

There were three people in the vehicle who were rescued by the fire service and admitted to hospital, it was confirmed.

They remain in a serious but stable condition.

The road was closed until 6am the following morning to allow emergency services to work at the scene.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Our officers would like to thank the members of the public who stopped to assist at the scene.

“Anyone that may have seen the vehicle prior to the incident or that witnessed the collision and hasn’t yet spoken with officers should contact Ross Moralee. Please email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Ross Moralee.