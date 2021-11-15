Breighton Airfield plane crash near Selby leaves one dead, believed to be pilot

The pilot of the light aircraft came into difficulty when landing yesterday, and the plane caught fire on impact.
A Humberside police spokesperson said: “On Sunday 14 November we were called to an airfield in the East Riding following reports that a light aircraft had crashed.
“On arrival at Breighton airfield, Bubwith, it was discovered that the pilot had come into difficulty when landing and on impact, the aircraft had set alight.
“Ambulance services were in attendance but sadly one occupant, believed to be the pilot, did not survive the crash.
“The individual’s family has been notified and are being supported by officers.”
The incident is being investigated by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch
A spokesperson for said: “Yesterday the AAIB was notified of an accident to a light aircraft at Breighton Airfield, East Riding, Yorkshire.
“An investigation has been launched and a team of inspectors are currently on site gathering evidence.
“The aircraft will be recovered to the AAIB headquarters in Farnborough for detailed examination.”
The airfield, near Selby, is home to the Real Aeroplane Company and the Real Aeroplane Club, whose members fly classic and ex-military aircraft.
A Remembrance Sunday poppy-drop was planned from the airfield yesterday over the nearby church at Bubwith, but The Yorkshire Post understands the crash was not linked to it.