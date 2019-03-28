Brexit options: How did your Yorkshire MP vote?

Members of Parliament last night voted on eight different options on the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union.
They ranged from having a second referendum - or People’s Vote - to leaving the EU on April 12 without a deal.
The votes were indicative - not binding - and were designed to see what options MPs would support amid the Brexit deadlock in parliament.
In the end, none of the options actually had a majority of MPs in favour of it.
MPs from Theresa May’s Conservative Party were allowed by the leadership to vote as they saw fit, with the exception of her most senior ministers, who were expected to not vote.
Labour MPs were expected to back motions supported by the party's leadership, including the option to hold a second referendum.
Find out how your MP voted on the eight options below.
Alex Sobel
(Leeds North West, Labour)
Against
No-deal: Leaving the EU on 12 April without a deal
For
Common Market 2.0: Remaining in the European single market and seeking a temporary customs union with the EU
Against
EFTA and EEA: Remaining in the European single market but not forming a customs union with the EU
For
Customs union: Seeking a UK-wide customs union with the EU
For
Labour's alternative plan: Negotiating changes to the withdrawal agreement so that it includes protections to workers' rights, a permanent customs union, and close alignment to the single market
For
Revoke Article 50: Cancelling Brexit if the UK gets within days of leaving the EU without a deal
For
Second referendum: Holding another public vote to confirm any withdrawal agreement agreed by Parliament
Against
Standstill arrangement: Seeking a tariff-free trade agreement with the EU that will last for two years, during which time Britain will contribute to the EU budget
Fabian Hamilton
(Leeds North East, Labour)
Against: No-deal
Did not vote: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
For: Revoke Article 50
For: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Richard Burgon
(Leeds East, Labour)
Against: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
Did not vote: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
Did not vote: Revoke Article 50
For: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Hilary Benn
(Leeds Central, Labour)
Against: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
Did not vote: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
Did not vote: Revoke Article 50
For: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Stuart Andrew
(Pudsey, Conservative)
For: No-deal
Against: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
Against: Customs union
Against: Labour's alternative plan
Against: Revoke Article 50
Against: Second referendum
For: Standstill arrangement
Rachel Reeves
(Leeds West, Labour)
Against: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
For: Revoke Article 50
For: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Mary Creagh
(Wakefield, Labour)
Against: No-deal
Did not vote: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
For: Revoke Article 50
For: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Nigel Adams
(Selby and Ainsty, Conservative)
Did not vote: No-deal
Against: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
Against: Customs union
Against: Labour's alternative plan
Against: Revoke Article 50
Against: Second referendum
For: Standstill arrangement
Yvette Cooper
(Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, Labour)
Against: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
Did not vote: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
Did not vote: Revoke Article 50
For: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Andrea Jenkyns
(Morley and Outwood, Conservative)
For: No-deal
Against: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
Against: Customs union
Against: Labour's alternative plan
Against: Revoke Article 50
Against: Second referendum
For: Standstill arrangement
Jon Trickett
(Hemsworth, Labour)
Against: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
Did not vote: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
Did not vote: Revoke Article 50
Did not vote: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Alec Shelbrooke
(Elmet and Rothwell, Conservative)
Did not vote on any option
Paula Sherriff
(Dewsbury, Labour)
Against: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
Did not vote: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
Did not vote: Revoke Article 50
Did not vote: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Tracy Brabin
(Batley and Spen, Labour)
Against: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
Did not vote: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
Did not vote: Revoke Article 50
Did not vote: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Julian Sturdy
(York Outer, Conservative)
Did not vote: No-deal
Against: Common Market 2.0
For: EFTA and EEA
Against: Customs union
Against: Labour's alternative plan
Against: Revoke Article 50
Against: Second referendum
For: Standstill arrangement
Rachael Maskell
(York Central, Labour)
Against: No-deal
Against: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
For: Revoke Article 50
For: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
John Healey
(Wentworth and Dearne, Labour)
Against: No-deal
Did not vote: Common Market 2.0
Did not vote: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
Did not vote: Revoke Article 50
For: Second referendum
Did not vote: Standstill arrangement
Kevin Hollinrake
(Thirsk and Malton, Conservative)
Against: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
For: EFTA and EEA
Against: Customs union
Against: Labour's alternative plan
Against: Revoke Article 50
Against: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Julian Smith - Chief Whip
(Skipton and Ripon, Conservative)
Did not vote for any option.
Philip Davies
(Shipley, Conservative)
For: No-deal
Against: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
Against: Customs union
Against: Labour's alternative plan
Against: Revoke Article 50
Against: Second referendum:
For: Standstill arrangement
Clive Betts
(Sheffield South East, Labour)
Against: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
For: Revoke Article 50
For: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Louise Haigh
(Sheffield, Heeley, Labour)
Against: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
For: Revoke Article 50
For: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Jared O'Mara
(Sheffield, Hallam, Independent)
Did not vote for any option
Paul Blomfield
(Sheffield Central, Labour)
Against: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
For: Revoke Article 50
For: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Gill Furniss
(Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough, Labour)
Against: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
Did not vote: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
Did not vote: Revoke Article 50
For: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Nic Dakin
(Scunthorpe, Labour)
Against: No-deal
Did not vote: Common Market 2.0
Did not vote: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
Did not vote: Revoke Article 50
For: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Robert Goodwill
(Scarborough and Whitby, Conservative)
For: No-deal
Against: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
Against: Customs union
Against: Labour's alternative plan
Against: Revoke Article 50
Against: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Sarah Champion
(Rotherham, Labour)
Against: No-deal
Against: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
Against: Revoke Article 50
Against: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Sir Kevin Barron
(Rother Valley, Labour)
Against: No-deal
Against: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
Did not vote: Labour's alternative plan
Against: Revoke Article 50
Against: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Rishi Sunak
(Richmond (Yorks), Conservative)
For: No-deal
Against: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
Against: Customs union
Against: Labour's alternative plan
Against: Revoke Article 50
Against: Second referendum
For: Standstill arrangement
Angela Smith
(Penistone and Stocksbridge, The Independent Group)
Against: No-deal
Against: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
Against: Customs union
Against: Labour's alternative plan
For: Revoke Article 50
For: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Emma Hardy
(Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle, Labour)
Against: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
Did not vote: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
Did not vote: Revoke Article 50
For: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Diana Johnson
(Kingston upon Hull North, Labour)
Against: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
Did not vote: Revoke Article 50
For: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Karl Turner
(Kingston upon Hull East, Labour)
Did not vote: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
Did not vote: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
Did not vote: Revoke Article 50
For: Second referendum
Did not vote: Standstill arrangement
John Grogan
(Keighley, Labour)
Against: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
Did not vote: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
For: Revoke Article 50
For: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Barry Sheerman
(Huddersfield, Labour)
Against: No-deal
Did not vote: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
For: Revoke Article 50
For: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Andrew Jones
(Harrogate and Knaresborough, Conservative)
Voted against all options
David Davis
(Haltemprice and Howden, Conservative)
For: No-deal
Against: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
Against: Customs union
Against: Labour's alternative plan
Against: Revoke Article 50
Against: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Holly Lynch
(Halifax, Labour)
Against: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
Did not vote: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
Did not vote: Revoke Article 50
For: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Melanie Onn
(Great Grimsby, Labour)
Against: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
Did not vote: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
Did not vote: Revoke Article 50
Against: Second referendum
Did not vote: Standstill arrangement
Sir Greg Knight
(East Yorkshire, Conservative)
For: No-deal
Against: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
Against: Customs union
Against: Labour's alternative plan
Against: Revoke Article 50
Against: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Ed Miliband
(Doncaster North, Labour)
Against: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
Did not vote: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
Did not vote: Revoke Article 50
For: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Dame Rosie Winterton is a Deputy Speaker, so did not vote
(Doncaster Central, Labour)
Caroline Flint
(Don Valley, Labour)
Against: No-deal
Against: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
Did not vote: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
Against: Revoke Article 50
Against: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Thelma Walker
(Colne Valley, Labour)
Against: No-deal
Against: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
For: Revoke Article 50
For: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Martin Vickers
(Cleethorpes, Conservative)
For: No-deal
Against: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
Against: Customs union
Against: Labour's alternative plan
Against: Revoke Article 50
Against: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Craig Whittaker
(Calder Valley, Conservative)
For: No-deal
Against: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
Against: Customs union
Against: Labour's alternative plan
Against: Revoke Article 50
Against: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Andrew Percy
(Brigg and Goole, Conservative)
For: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
For: EFTA and EEA
Against: Customs union
Against: Labour's alternative plan
Against: Revoke Article 50
Against: Second referendum
For: Standstill arrangement
Naz Shah
(Bradford West, Labour)
Against: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
Did not vote: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
Did not vote: Revoke Article 50
For: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement:
Judith Cummins
(Bradford South, Labour)
Against: No-deal
Did not vote: Common Market 2.0
Did not vote: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
Did not vote: Revoke Article 50
Did not vote: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Imran Hussain
(Bradford East, Labour)
Against: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
Did not vote: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
Did not vote: Revoke Article 50
For: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Graham Stuart
(Beverley and Holderness, Conservative)
For: No-deal
Against: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
Against: Customs union
Against: Labour's alternative plan
Against: Revoke Article 50
Against: Second referendum
For: Standstill arrangement
Stephanie Peacock
(Barnsley East, Labour)
Against: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
Did not vote: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plans
Did not vote: Revoke Article 50
Against: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Dan Jarvis
(Barnsley Central, Labour)
Against: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
Did not vote: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
Did not vote: Revoke Article 50
Against: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement