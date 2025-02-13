Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridget Jones has struck a chord with women of all generations. Helen Fielder’s novels about Bridget and Renée Zellweger’s on-screen portrayal have given an insight into dating, body image, careerism, and friendship.

Zellweger first brought Bridget to cinema screens and living rooms across the globe some two-and-a-half decades ago. She was described by smug lawyer-turned-love interest Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) as a “verbally incontinent spinster who smokes like a chimney, drinks like a fish and dresses like her mother”.

On Bridget’s appeal to women, Zellweger, 55, says: “Oh, that’s relatable cross-generationally, that never stops, does it? Somebody’s always got an opinion about what you are doing and what you should be doing, and society always has great ideas about what you’re supposed to aspire to achieve, what success looks like, what beauty looks like, and all of that.”

Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones. Picture: Jay Maidment / Universal Pictures.

The 2001 film Bridget Jones’s Diary – based on the book by Fielding, who grew up in Morley and went to school in Wakefield – charted the romantic endeavours of 32-year-old Bridget who fantasised endlessly about her caddish boss Daniel Cleaver, played by Hugh Grant.

The film culminated in a romantic underwear-clad kiss in a snow-covered London street with the dashing Darcy, and the couple’s fledgling relationship was fleshed out in 2004’s Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason.

In 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby, we caught up with Bridget at 43 as she discovered she was pregnant, not knowing whether by now-ex Mark Darcy or one-night-stand Jack Qwant, played by Patrick Dempsey.

Once a DNA test cleared up that Mark was, indeed, the baby’s dad, the new family lived happily ever after…

Undated film still handout from Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Pictured: (from left) Mr. Walliker (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger).

Well, not quite. A new instalment of Bridget’s story – Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy – is about to land in cinemas, and as we know, it isn’t a Bridget Jones tale unless there’s some emotional turmoil.

We meet Bridget in middle age and alone once again. Widowed four years prior when her beloved Mark Darcy was killed on a humanitarian mission in the Sudan, she’s now a single mother to 10-year-old Billy and six-year-old Mabel.

As her steamy romance with twenty-something gardener Roxster, played by One Day star Leo Woodall, unfolds, Bridget continues to confront her grief as well as the judgement of the playground mums, her son’s struggles with the loss of his father, and some awkward encounters with science teacher Mr Walliker, played by 12 Years A Slave’s Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Zellweger muses: “I think that’s an interesting thing about Bridget through the different chapters that we have met her in over the years, is that (societal judgement) comes at her at a different angle.

“It’s like: ‘Now here’s what you’re supposed to do as a mom’, and ‘here’s what you’re supposed to do with grief’. And I just think that’s human, isn’t it?

“Your friends want to help you, your family want to help you, and it’s always a challenge to find your own voice, and pave your own path, and make your own decisions about what’s right for you in these circumstances.

“Especially when you’re talking about grieving and healing, it’s very personal.”

director Michael Morris, who also worked on Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul, said: “This is a movie about letting go of the past and learning, as she says at the beginning of the film: ‘Bridget Jones, it’s time to live’ – and how do you do that?

“We get to witness how this particular joyful, optimistic, warm person; slightly chaotic, slightly muddled person, navigates something really, essentially, difficult.”

From the moment Bridget and Roxster lock eyes – during a rescue of Bridget and her two children from a tree in Hampstead Heath – it’s clear that they fancy the proverbial “absolutely enormous pants” off each other.

Their relationship, like many plot points throughout the Bridget Jones franchise, subverts societal norms: middle-aged man dating younger woman is a well-explored trope, less so is the older woman with a dashing young boyfriend.

Woodall, 28, says: “They build a real connection. And I think what’s sweet is that it’s not ignored, but it doesn’t lean too heavily into: ‘There is this age gap’.

"There’s jokes made about it, and there’s some serious comments made about it. But at the end of the day, I think people maybe just aren’t used to seeing it flipped on screen.”

Mad About The Boy is also a tear-jerker and a tender new chapter for the character, explored in part in what men offer to Bridget as she contends with a crossroad in life.

Ejiofor, 47, said: “I think it’s finding the people around you that really can see you, and understand what you’re going through.

“What I really like about the story is really the way that Walliker understands Bridget’s children, and perhaps what they’re going through – especially Billy – and is connected to that. It’s something that she recognises in him, in Walliker, as one of the things that he can do, that empathy that he has.

“I feel like (the film) talks about that really well, about the people that you’re around, the people that can respond to where you are, and how attractive and engaging that can be.”

Director Morris adds: “I think Bridget’s always had an amazing tradition of men in her life, and they’ve been very different types of men, typically.

“And I think in Leo and Chiwetel we’ve got two contrasting types of British men who just both complement her really well.”