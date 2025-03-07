A manager emailed colleagues to say a Unite trade union rep who kept raising health and safety concerns at Bridlington Hospital was a "wasp (that) needs swatting".

Long serving maintenance engineer Franco Villani was found to have been victimised because of his union role by an employment tribunal.

His mental health had been "significantly affected" and he was awarded £10,000 compensation. Mr Villani, who was elected trust governor in 2022, was accused of going above local managers' heads.

The tribunal found he was "assiduous" at raising concerns and often copied in "very senior people". But the hospital was under resourced and for a range of reasons maintenance issues were "raised and not addressed”.

Towards the end of 2022 Mr Villani was raising issues about ventilation plants, but some people were unhappy he raised them at a meeting with senior managers. Mr Vilani pointed out that the issues had been raised locally in an action log "sometimes more than a year ago, and had not been addressed".

In June 2023 the building services manager at Scarborough emailed a director at Scarborough and said he was "completely sick of how sly and sneaky he (Villani) is" and didn't think he could do his job, as well being a rep and governor.

Another manager emailed in response: "That wasp needs swatting!!!!"

A couple of weeks later an engineer checking the main kitchen at Bridlington Hospital found raised carbon dioxide levels. He later emailed Mr Villani to tell him there'd been no ventilation and no extract and it was “amazing staff in the kitchen hadn’t passed out.”

Mr Villani raised the incident with the "freedom to speak up guardian" and senior bosses - but not local managers - warning that it is "only a matter of time before there is going to be a serious accident".

From then on the tribunal found that managers were looking for opportunities to “put him back in his box.” The moment appeared to arise when Mr Villani went to a meeting as a trust governor. He had told people and it was in his diary, but a manager rang to tell him to return immediately as "management at Scarborough were looking into his diary as no union form had been filled in".

Another manager rang to apologise after a "light bulb" moment, but the damage was done and it led to a grievance investigation.

In September 2023 Mr Villani was told by colleagues that they had been asked to submit Datix reports (an online system for reporting incidents) about him so “management could build a case against him”. However they refused. The tribunal found that managers wanted to stop him from submitting Datix reports about health and safety by “fighting fire with fire”.