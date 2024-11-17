Farmland near a Yorkshire motorway which was formerly greenbelt is at threat of becoming “a factory hellhole akin to the Victorian era” if a major development goes ahead, residents have said.

Broadcut Farm, in Calder Grove, is adjacent to the M1 Junction 39 in Wakefield and close to Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

More than 2,500 locals have signed a Broadcut Against Development (BAD) petition in opposition to the proposal which they claim will “increase pollution levels,” “destroy wildlife” and cause further flooding to the area.

The farmland was given the go ahead for development to be considered after Wakefield Council changed the area from greenbelt as part of its Local Plan to guide development in the district until 2036.

The development could have a huge effect on the local waterways, locals have said

Following months of speculation, developers AAA Property Group have now submitted the proposal to build the major development which includes a business park with factories and 100 homes.

The council redesignated the land to an SPA (Special Protection Area) in January 2024 when an independent planning inspector instructed by the council concluded: “Overall, taking account of the identified need for housing and employment land, I consider that exceptional circumstances exist to justify the release of the site from the Green Belt”.

Calder Grove resident Sarah Leah Cobham, set up the campaign group Broadcut Against Development (BAD).

She said previous proposed developments were thrown out when the land was greenbelt but “within days” of the land being redesignated, the huge development was proposed by AAA Property Group.

Thousands of local residents have objected to the scheme

She said: “Difficult questions need to be asked and answered about why it was redesignated as an SPA when it was supposed to be green belt.”

AAA already has a portfolio of developments in the region, including Wellington Street in Leeds and Jubilee Way in Wakefield, which is home to the head office for Bon Marche.

Fellow BAD campaigner Jonathan Power claims AAA failed to inform all residents about a public consultation taking place at the The Navigation Pub next to the canal at the bottom of the farmland.

He said: “If you don’t tell people it's on then you’re not going to get many people coming.”

However, AAA says the consultation lasted a number of weeks and the planning application will also be subject to another consultation period.

Calder Grove resident Angela Johnson said the development is one of many examples of the entire area being “destroyed.”

She said: “The church has been sold off (by Church of England) in the area and so has the newsagents to be developed into new homes. Now this. It’s just awful. It used to be like a village.”

Campaigners from BAD are also concerned by the impact of further pollution if the development goes ahead.

Mr Power said: “If you look at Denby Dale Road it averages at 20,000 vehicles a day, according to our traffic survey, the developers are saying the development will have very little impact.

“You’re talking about an extra 1,000 people living and working in this area, and that’s not going to affect traffic? It’s got to.”

A planning application has now been submitted to Wakefield Council.

Joe Jenkinson, Service Director for Planning, Transportation and Strategic Highways, said: “The Broadcut Farm site is allocated for development in our Local Plan. This was adopted in January following a consultation with residents and businesses and a thorough examination by an independent Planning Inspector.

“The next stage involves the submission of a planning application, during which there would be further public consultation and a more detailed assessment of likely impacts. All comments will therefore be thoroughly assessed before a decision is made.”

A spokesperson for AAA Property Group, said: “Through our consultation programme, which lasted a number of weeks, we were happy to meet with over 90 residents at the public drop-in event to talk through the land allocation and our plans.

“Following the submission of our outline planning application, the council will also undertake a formal consultation process, where residents will be able to submit their comments.

“Wakefield Council adopted its local plan in January 2024, which allocated the land at Broad Cut Farm and removed it from the green belt, designating the site for advanced manufacturing and new housing.