Broughton Sanctuary: North Yorkshire site set to introduce beavers

The Sanctuary said that the Beavers would transform the area into a "wonderful mosaic of wetland habitats”.

The move comes as part of a wider major restoration project undertaken over five years, which has seen over 300 hectares of woodland, scrub and wildflower meadows restored at the site.

Roger Tempest, custodian of Broughton Sanctuary, said, “This land has been in my family for 32 generations, and our work over the past few years has had transformation at its core. I’m so proud to see the positive impact of our work – for wildlife, for the economy, for people, and for the wider community - as we strive to be a force for good and to have positive measurable social outputs in all we do.”

The Broughton Sanctuary, near Skipton, has announced that two beavers will “imminently” be introduced to one of its woodland enclosures.

The project has also seen 320,000 native trees and shrubs planted, with over 1,400 species recorded on the site.

Amongst the wildlife present at the site are all five species of British owl, as well as otters, stoats, buzzards and dippers.

Since rewilding efforts began, employment on the land has increased from just two full-time roles to seven roles. Around 700 people now also work in businesses within restored estate buildings, while the rewilding project has engaged over 200local volunteers.