Brouns & Co: Yorkshire linseed paint firm launches new warehouse in Netherlands

The firm said the move would enable easier purchasing and deliveries to its “growing number” of customers across Europe.

Along with the opening, the company has also launched a new dedicated euro e-commerce website.

Michiel Brouns, founder of Brouns & Co, has been based in Yorkshire for the last 20 years, where the firm now makes its linseed paint.

Michiel Brouns, founder of Brouns & Co.

He said: “We’ve seen a growing flow of orders from the EU as a renewed understanding of the benefits of linseed paint become more widely appreciated.

“The Netherlands is a great location to trade freely with all of the EU and ensures we can deliver swiftly and efficiently from a central location, which is crucial to ensuring our products have the lowest possible carbon impact.”

Brouns works closely with architects and organisations specialising in the restoration and preservation of many historic buildings and properties across Europe and the UK. Increasingly the firm also supplies paints for low carbon and sustainable new construction projects.

