If you’re a cinephile who was unaware of Ben Wheatley’s upcoming film Bulk, don’t worry, you’re not really out of the loop – hardly anyone knew about it.

However, it is almost time for its world premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, after which there will be a special screening in Bradford.

"Things get talked about too early these days,” Wheatley tells The Yorkshire Post. “It wasn't secret, I just didn't want to talk about it until it was done and then it just makes it more special for the first screening, for that premiere it's like that is a real event, rather than knowing loads of stuff about the movie,” he says.

Sam Riley in Bulk.

"I was getting tired of the pre-release. You usually get a press release when the deal is done like two years before the movie comes out. I just think it's a waste of time. You just keep talking, talking, talking about these things and they lose value, to a degree.

"I think my favourite films are the ones I don't know anything about. That experience, it’s harder and harder to have that anymore.”

Promotional material has promised a “genre-blurring journey through alternate realities, packed with car chases, gunfights, sci-fi spectacle, and surreal romance”, while a new trailer has since been released online showing “randomly chosen shots” which warns viewers to “unexpect the expected”.

Wheatley doesn’t want to divulge much more, but he says: “It’s like a midnight movie. It's like something you would have seen on Channel 4 in the late 80s by accident and you've missed the titles, you don't know what it is and then you spend the next 10 years trying to find out what that amazing film was.”

The promotional image for Ben Wheatley's new film Bulk.

He names a few like that from his formative years: Richard Lester’s The Bed Sitting Room from 1969, Karel Reisz’s Who'll Stop the Rain from 1978, along with the films of Peter Greenaway.

“It's certainly a film outside of the system, to a degree,” says Wheatley, from Essex, who is known for films such as Kill List and A Field in England.

“It's a handmade film. It's cottage industry stuff. It's formed by everybody. It's a big team. That's kind of important. It's about as independent a film as you can get, pretty much.”

The Bradford screening will take place at the Pictureville cinema on Saturday and be accompanied by a Q&A with director Ben Wheatley, stars Sam Riley and Alexandra Maria Lara, and producer Andrew Starke. It is being hosted as part of Film4 Presents, a partnership between Channel 4 and the Bradford UK City of Culture year exploring Film4's catalogue.

Alexandra Maria Lara and Noah Taylor in Bulk.

Sam and Alexandra are married in real life and previously worked together portraying a couple on Wheatley’s 2018 film Happy New Year, Colin Burstead. Sam, who was also cast in the director’s 2016 film Free Fire, grew up in Menston between Bradford and Leeds.

He rose to fame after starring as Ian Curtis in Control, the 2007 biopic of the Joy Division lead singer directed by Anton Corbijn, who had worked with the band as a photographer. Sam met Romanian-German actor Alexandra on the set of that film, in which she played Curtis’ extramarital lover, the Belgian journalist Annik Honoré, and the pair married in 2009.

Sam went on to be protagonist Sal Paradise in the 2012 adaptation of the Jack Kerouac novel On the Road, and starred as Diaval in the 2014 film Maleficent, and Alexandra’s credits include her role as Traudl Junge, Adolf Hitler's secretary, in 2004 film Downfall, and more recently Emily Oxford in The King's Man.

Sam says: “Whenever I've been interviewed, it's always been that I'm from Leeds because that was the easiest way of answering it. I was born in Leeds and my band (10,000 Things) were a Leeds band, but the family history is much more Bradford-orientated.

"I grew up going to the cinema in Bradford, going to the Alhambra to watch Billy Pearce in pantomime. Even Alexandra has been to see Billy Pearce!”

Sam’s brother Jack is involved with the Mind the Gap theatre group in Bradford, and the city is where the actor enjoyed his first experience of an IMAX and what was then the photography museum – now the National Science and Media Museum, where Pictureville is based.

“We're really excited to have a premiere there as well, and with Bradford City of Culture and everything, I'm really chuffed that we can play the film there.”

Alexandra adds: “I can't wait to see it on a bigger screen than on a big screen and I'm so curious what the reactions of the people will be like.”

Incidentally, what did she make of Yorkshire panto legend Billy Pearce? “I loved it! I had so much fun,” she says. “I don't think I've ever seen anything like that before I was in the Alhambra. I was full-on active in the audience.”

The process of making Bulk was a pleasure, too.

Alexandra says they “didn't want it to end, we would have happily continued,” which is rare.

“To work with Ben, anyway, is a treat,” says Sam, but the process was “completely independent, incredibly collaborative, like a big band every day, coming in happy and open and working hard, but in an enormously enjoyable way.”

Wheatley says the two are “flawlessly brilliant at acting,” but adds: “I wanted to see them in a different role than I'd seen them in before. I wanted to see them doing something a bit more fun and bouncy. For me, they're kind of both quite iconic film stars."

He wanted to combine their styles with sci-fi but also – informed by the likes of Jean-Luc Godard’s À bout de souffle and Louis Malle’s Zazie dans le Métro, both from 1960 - with “that glamorous French New Wave bit on it as well, so that was all being interconnected with these two”.

Or, in Alexandra’s words: “It's definitely something like you have never seen before, and you will never see after.”

You heard them: unexpect the expected.