Burton building: Face of restored 1930s Hull building unveiled as scaffolding removed

The group is delivering a major resoration of the 1930s, art deco building, which will be renamed Burton House.

Jonathan Stubbs, development director at Wykeland, said: “There has been a huge amount of excitement and anticipation surrounding the regeneration of the Burton building. As one of the best-known landmarks in Hull, we’ve approached this project with a great deal of care and sympathy.”

Central to the restoration is the replacement of much of the granite cladding which adorns the building. Granite to match the geographical origin of the original stone has been sourced from the same quarry in Norway.