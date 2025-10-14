Business activity levels fall across Yorkshire and the Humber

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was, however, a slight uptick in confidence and an easing of cost pressures.

The headline Yorkshire & Humber Business Activity Index – a seasonally adjusted index that measures the month-on-month change in the combined output of the region’s manufacturing and service sectors – fell to 45.2 in September, from 47.7 in August. The index pointed to a marked decline in private sector output that was stronger than that seen in August.

Malcolm Buchanan, chair of the NatWest Regional Board, said: "The soft patch in the Yorkshire & Humber economy continued in September. Businesses reported lower demand for goods and services, prompting cutbacks to employment and restraint when it came to price setting, despite elevated cost pressures. Yorkshire & Humber isn't alone in facing these economic headwinds, being one of six parts of the UK to see both new business and employment levels fall at the end of the third quarter.

"The good news is that, despite weak trends in activity and demand, local companies are looking to the future with optimism. In fact, growth expectations strengthened slightly in September, with survey respondents citing strong pipelines and investment plans as reasons to be confident."

Demand conditions facing private sector companies in Yorkshire & Humber deteriorated at the end of the third quarter, according to the tracker.

This marked a sixth successive contraction in new business inflows. Clients delaying their spending decisions reportedly weighed on new work volumes, anecdotal evidence showed.

The local decline in new orders was faster than that seen at the national level. Compared to the other 11 monitored parts of the UK, only Northern Ireland, Wales and the East Midlands saw steeper falls in September.

Looking towards the next 12 months, Yorkshire and the Humber businesses reported optimism. In fact, growth expectations nudged slightly higher on the month. Investment plans, strong pipelines and upbeat sales forecasts underpinned firms' positive assessments. That said, confidence was below the UK average.