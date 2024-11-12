Business confidence in Yorkshire and the Humber hits three-month high

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The level of optimism was among the highest seen across the monitored UK areas, with positive sentiment stemming from hopes of a pick-up in confidence, investment activity and new product launches, according to the survey.

New business intakes across Yorkshire and the Humber also grew at a quicker pace last month, signalling stronger demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the headline Yorkshire & Humber PMI Business Activity Index – a seasonally adjusted index that measures the month-on-month change in the combined output of the region’s manufacturing and service sectors – fell below the critical 50.0 value to 49.5 in October, from 50.4 in September, signalling a renewed decrease in local output volumes.

The Leeds Skyline from Holbeck 13 August 2020. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Of the 12 monitored UK regions and nations, only Wales performed worse than Yorkshire & Humber. The UK as a whole registered a modest expansion in business activity during October, although growth slumped to an 11-month low.

Sebastian Burnside, chief economist at NatWest Group, said: “Indicators within our regional growth tracker offer some reason for optimism.

“New business growth strengthened, suggesting that demand conditions are in a good spot and should drive activity higher in the near-term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Business confidence also strengthened, while the local labour market showed resilience. A further easing of cost pressures will also be welcomed by local businesses.”

For the fourth month in a row, demand for Yorkshire and the Humber goods and services improved during October.

Additionally, the pace of the upturn quickened and was broadly in line with the UK average. Greater customer appetite and increased investment activity underpinned the expansion, anecdotal evidence showed.

Of the 12 parts of the UK tracked by the survey, Yorkshire and the Humber ranked fifth for new order growth during October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Private sector companies in Yorkshire and the Humber recorded virtually no change to employment numbers at the beginning of the fourth quarter. This contrasted with September, where jobs were cut for the first time since April.

While some businesses hired additional staff to bolster their output volumes and prepare for future growth, others lowered staffing capacity via the non-replacement of leavers.

Notably, the local employment trend compared favourably against the UK as a whole, which registered its first month of job shedding since December 2023.

The latest survey data also revealed a strong reduction in the level of work-in-hand - meaning orders which are yet to be completed - across Yorkshire and the Humber. The depletion was the fastest since June and the third-quickest of the 12 monitored UK areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a further increase in operating costs for private sector businesses in Yorkshire and the Humber during October. Panel members reported higher costs for staff, transportation and certain purchases such as plastics and commodities.

However, the overall rate of inflation cooled to a 12-month low and sat just below the UK-wide average.