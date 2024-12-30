Business review of 2024: Global supply fears cast long shadow

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In January, the boss of Sainsbury’s said the supermarket giant had held “regular calls” with the Government over potential disruption as a result of shipments avoiding the Red Sea following a series of attacks.

Simon Roberts, chief executive of the retailer, said shipments of wine and general merchandise, which includes electricals, were among those facing delayed journeys.

In early 2024, attacks by Houthi rebels on ships in the Suez Canal saw the world’s largest shipping firms halt shipments through the Red Sea, adding thousands more miles to journeys.

Disruptions in global supply chains and climate change protests cast a long shadow over the corporate world for the first six months of the year as a new executive took charge at one of the best known supermarket chains in Britain. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

In early January fashion retailer Next said stock deliveries and sales could be affected if the attacks continue to disrupt the vital shipping route.

Sainsbury’s boss Mr Roberts said the business was working hard to reduce potential disruptions and costs from redirected shipments.

“Through the last three or four weeks our team have spent time working out how to get the impact to an absolute minimum,” he said.

“The vast majority of container ships are instead going around the Cape of Good Hope which is making journeys 10 to 14 days longer.

“We are working on our sequencing of orders to ensure we always have good availability in product areas which can travel through these routes, such as general merchandise and wine.

“Getting products from across the world is an important issue for the Government, so we are on regular calls to make sure we have the latest intel and understand the potential impacts.”

In March, Morrisons said sales had grown at the fastest rate for three years amid efforts from its new boss to revitalise the supermarket chain.

The Bradford-based company revealed stronger trade as Rami Baitieh led the firm’s bid to recover more market share by competing with German discount rivals Aldi and Lidl on price.

Morrisons said that group like-for-like sales, excluding fuel and VAT, rose by 4.6 per cent over the three months to January 28.

It compared with 0.1 per cent over the same quarter a year earlier, and 3.3 per cent in the previous quarter.

Total sales were up 3.9 per cent to £3.9 billion for the period.

The rise in sales came amid a period of increases in food and drink prices although food inflation has slowed in recent months.

Mr Baitieh, who took over at the private equity-owned retailer in September 2023, said its “next chapter” was in “full swing”.

In January, the former Carrefour boss said Morrisons was developing plans to “reinvigorate, refresh and strengthen” the brand.

In March, the group became the latest supermarket to try to win back customers from Aldi and Lidl as it announced it would match the prices of some of their products.

Morrisons, which was bought by US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in 2022 for £7 billion, is the fifth-largest supermarket chain in the UK, after being overtaken by Aldi two years ago.

A further sign of the changing world of work made headlines in the spring. A charter was signed between a leading trade union and delivery giant Deliveroo aimed at fostering positive relationships between riders and restaurants.

In April, a total of 30 national restaurant chains and supermarkets, including Wagamama, Wingstop, Bella Italia, Morrisons, the Co-op, Farmer J, Thunderbird and Whole Foods, have signed up.

The Respect Charter, which includes principles on treating everyone with dignity, communicating openly, access to facilities and working together to achieve operational excellence, was signed by the GMB, Deliveroo and rider representatives.

In May, there were angry scenes outside a major corporate event in the City. More than a fifth of shareholder votes were cast against Shell’s climate strategy at a tense annual general meeting. The board faced heated exchanges with investors and protesters throughout the three-hour event at the InterContinental O2 in London on

A resolution to approve the current strategy saw 21.8 per cent of shareholder votes going against management, Shell said.

Meanwhile, nearly a fifth of the votes (18.6 per cent) backed a resolution from Dutch activist group Follow This, which called on the board to align decarbonisation targets with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

But despite a record 27 institutional investors co-filing the resolution, the result came as a drop from 20.2 per cent in 2023.