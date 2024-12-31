Business review of 2024: Retailers deliver warning over tax increases

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boss of NatWest said the Government could fully offload its stake by the first half of 2025.

Paul Thwaite, speaking at the Financial Times’ Global Banking Summit, was surely right to describe it as a “symbolic” moment. NatWest received multibillion-pound bailouts funded by taxpayers during the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009, leaving the Government with an 84 per cent stake in what was then known as Royal Bank of Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Treasury has been gradually selling off its stake in the lender as it looks to return it to private hands.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during her visit to the Leeds Corn Exchange ahead of Small Business Saturday. (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Its shareholding is currently around 11 per cent after the lender bought back £1bn of its shares last month.

“I think it is reasonable to expect that, absent some big dislocation in economic events, we will be back to private ownership next year, maybe as early as the first half of the year,” Mr Thwaite said at the conference in London.

He said NatWest was “on a very fast trajectory” to private ownership which “means we can talk about the future of the bank and the potential of the bank rather than having to talk about its past”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This would be “a great moment and really symbolic” both for the group and for the wider industry, the chief said.

It echoed remarks made earlier this year by NatWest’s chairman, Rick Haythornthwaite, who said the Government’s plans to sell its remaining stake would “bring an end to the sorry tale for the UK and for the bank”.

The new Chancellor Rachel Reeves enjoyed the briefest of honeymoons as the business community expressed grave reservations about some of the measures unveiled in her first Budget.

In November, Britain’s biggest retailers warned the Chancellor that jobs will be cut and prices will have to rise as they face a more-than-£7 billion hit from Budget tax increases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 70 businesses, including Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s, have told Rachel Reeves in an open letter that the changes announced in last month’s Budget mean price hikes are a “certainty”.

Leeds-based Asda became the latest supermarket to warn of rising prices due to tax changes in last week’s Budget which will hit the retailer with £100m in extra costs.

Speaking in November, chairman Lord Stuart Rose said the increase in employer taxes is “a big burden for business to carry”.

He said the firm will do all it can not to pass extra costs on to consumers, but it is likely to result in rising costs at the supermarket in some form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Reeves revealed a £25.7bn change to employers’ national insurance contributions (NICs) in the budget, which would increase the rate of the tax and the threshold at which firms must pay.

Businesses have said the raft of Budget policy measures, which also included packaging levies and increases to the national minimum wage, will cost the industry £7.06 billion a year.

The letter, arranged by the British Retail Consortium, was also signed by household names including Amazon, Aldi, Boots, B&Q, Currys, Greggs, JD Sports, Marks & Spencer, Next and Primark.

In response, Sir Keir Starmer insisted he was “absolutely” confident in the Chancellor’s financial plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Prime Minister said the previous Tory government had “refused to take a single difficult decision” as he defended the move to increase employers’ national insurance contributions.

Britain's housing market proved to be resilient amid this turmoil.

House prices made a surprisingly strong jump in November to sit just 1 per cent below an all-time high, Britain’s biggest building society reported.

The average UK house price rose by 1.2 per cent month-on-month in November, according to Nationwide Building Society, which was the biggest increase since March 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual price growth rate rebounded to 3.7 per cent in November, from 2.4 per cent in October, marking the fastest rise since November 2022.

Across the UK, the average house price in November was £268,144.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “House prices are just 1 per cent below the all-time high recorded in the summer of 2022. The acceleration in house price growth is surprising, since affordability remains stretched by historic standards, with house prices still high relative to average incomes and interest rates well above pre-Covid levels.”

Solid labour market conditions, with low levels of unemployment and strong income gains, helped underpin a steady rise in activity and house prices.