Businessman fined after slimming pills found to be a con
Essex-based retailer WHS Sports Nutrition marketed and distributed Slimbod pills across the country, claiming they were a “fat metaboliser”.
Hull trading standards started proactive food sampling after concerns were highlighted by the Foods Standards Agency. But when the pills, found at a national retailer in the city, were tested, they didn’t contain the active ingredient “choline” as claimed on the packaging, and so wouldn’t work.
The firm’s owner Spencer Barron pleaded not guilty to offences relating to the unproved health claims at Beverley Magistrates Court. Barron used a “due diligence” defence, where a trader says they took all reasonable steps to avoid committing an offence.
However he was found guilty on all four counts of breaching the Nutrition and Health Claims (England) Regulations 2007 and ordered to pay around £3,000 in fines and costs.