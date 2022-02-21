The affected homes are on Westlea Avenue in Riddlesden, near Keighley, and the BBC has reported that the rear garden of one of the properties fell into the River Aire overnight. Firefighters were required to help one person to safety.

The issue was raised in Parliament by Keighley and Ilkley MP Robbie Moore.

He said: "Storm Eunice and Franklin continue to have devastating impacts across Keighley and Ilkley with several homes still flooded and a landslide being caused to the river of a property on Westlea Avenue in Riddlesden which has forced several constituents out of their homes with one property left at structural risk and my heart goes out to all of those impacted."

Robbie Moore called for emergency support to be provided to the affected residents.

He asked Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to assure him "that emergency support will be made available to all of those affected, but particularly those who face a critical situation and have been forced out of their homes for their own safety".

Mr Kwarteng replied: "We are working very, very closely with the distribution network operators to ensure that adequate physical support is given. Also there is a compensation scheme that's been operated with Ofgem and I personally raised the amount that people can be compensated in the aftermath of Storm Arwen and we are going to stick to that this time. There's plenty of support for his constituents."