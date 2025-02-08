Campaigners hail 'people power' in victory battle to save Leeds Abbey House Museum

Campaigners who gathered in protest to save a treasured museum have hailed a "victory for people power" after officials backtracked.

Abbey House Museum, alongside the ruins of Kirkstall Abbey, was to be axed by Leeds City Council (LCC) to save £160,000 a year.

But, following petitions and a protest from supporters, and amid pleas from the Friends of Leeds City Museums, the authority has this week withdrawn its proposals.

Now, with a public meeting to be held tomorrow to determine a strategy for growth, organisers have said there is a really powerful message.

This was a "massive" team effort, said one of the campaigners Angela Harrison, from hundreds of people fighting "relentlessly" for what was always theirs.

"The council heard that loud and clear," she said. "They called it a 'passionate' response - well it's in our DNA, we love this museum.

"If I could do cartwheels I would be," she added. "We're so happy. To those fighting for what you believe in, make sure your voice is heard."

Kirkstall Abbey, founded 1152, was once home to hundreds of monks but was lost to ruin under Henry VIII's dissolution of the monasteries.

Its remains, among the most complete in the country, have been painted by the likes of J.M.W.Turner, while its old gatehouse now forms the heart of the Abbey House museum.

Opened in 1927, it has its own replica Victorian streets, with shops, a pub, and housing. Its current exhibition, Story Time, includes old books and games exploring children's stories.

But as visitor numbers plummeted in recent years, falling to fewer than 40,000 in 2023/24, LCC put it up for closure.

The authority faces intense budget pressures, it outlined, with a budget gap of more than £100m next financial year and rising costs.

The Friends of Leeds City Museums, including former councillor Elizabeth Nash, made an impassioned plea before full council, arguing it could cost more to close than to carry on and that with a proper marketing strategy it could bring in thousands more visitors.

Tomorrow's public meeting, at St Stephen's Church Hall from 11am, is now to consider what can be done to build a brighter future. Ms Harrison, among hundreds of campaigners who had come together in bids to save the museum, said they had been stunned by the strength of public support.

"We thought the artefacts would all be put away in storage, never to see the light of day again," she said. "Now they will be there for generations to come, to be enjoyed by children who haven't even been born yet."

There is much work to be done, she said: "We don't always expect to win - especially against the council. All those voices, all those hundreds of people speaking out - the councillors did listen.