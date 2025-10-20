Car review: The Fiat 600 is celebrating 70 years with a revamped look

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fiat enlisted a specialist in music psychology. Key factors, we are told, are a melodic major seventh chord, a 4/4 time signature of at least 137 beats per minute, a repetitive simple structure and positive lyrics. “When combined, these musical elements can raise the listener’s heart rate, releasing dopamine — the ‘happiness chemical’ — in the brain, enhancing feelings of joy and wellbeing.”

Ergo, definitely not Barry McGuire’s Eve of Destruction.

I put the findings to an old Yorkshire friend, eminent music writer and publisher Chris Charlesworth. He recognised only ten songs (It’s an age thing. We are both saw the Beatles in 1963). I got just eight and we had better alternatives. He added discordantly: “I wouldn't describe a 7th chord as melodic. It's used to place emphasis before moving up a chord, as at the end of the fourth bar in a 12-bar blues, before it moves from E to A (in the key of E). It's the chord the Beatles use in Twist And Shout when they get to the end of the ascending Aaah, AAah, AAAh, AAAH chorus sung by John.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiat 600 La Prima Frederic Manby

Anyway, I’d never even heard of a seventh chord and Fiat has more than music to worry about. Like manufacturers as lofty as Bentley and Porsche it is having to re-introduce petrol engines because not enough of us want an electric car, citing price, range or practicality. So I was driving the latest 600 now fitted with the Stellantis Group’s petrol turbo 1.2 litre three cylinder 136hp engine. Mild hybrid assistance helps power delivery to the front wheels through a six-speed electrified dual clutch automatic gearbox. It will run for short distances on electricity, with the battery adding flexibility at other times and re-charging when the car slows.

Like the sweet 500, the 600’s charm is its appearance, with eye-lash headlamps over a distinctive set of facial apertures. It has the assertive stance of an urban SUV. On view inside and underneath out of sight, it shares kit familiar in other Stellantis cars, notably by the Jeep Avenger which is made in the same factory in Poland. The seats are over-stitched with the FIAT name in a repeat pattern. It is distinctive and lends huge appeal to a pleasing interior.

Prices are high for the class (eg, sundry Chinese plus Peugeot 208, Renault Clio), and start at £25,360 for the 100hp unit and an extra £1,000 for the 136hp motor.

We had the top tier La Prima version, from £28,360 with 100hp or £29,360 for our 136hp model. The moody black over deep sea blue paint added £950.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiat 600 La Prima Frederic Manby

Push buttons on the base of the fascia select drive and reverse. Setting off, the starter is assisted by the hybrid motor but this powertrain can snatch at low speed. A smoother alternative is to use the manual setting and paddle shifters. Acceleration becomes feisty enough to make driving brisk and enjoyable, with a ready response for overtaking.

Economy was just shy of Fiat’s combined rating of 58.9mpg. On motorways it averaged 64mpg at 60mph. 58mpg at 65mph and 55mpg at 70mph. The return motorway journey at variable speeds gave 59mpg. Short urban trips gave 38mpg, with 47mpg on my regular mixed combined pseudo commuter. Over 400 miles, not shabby then at an average 53mpg.

The 600 is an endearing city-sized car, narrow and short enough for gaps, roomy to take four adults in comfort, five at a pinch. The La Prima’s seats are covered with a cloudy milk fake leather, with the FIAT monogram proud in blue stitching. It looks good. There is plenty of storage including a folding cover over the usb and 12v sockets and a phone charging pad. The narrow 53-inch wide cabin and restricted foot space makes life cramped in the back for a central passenger and obviates door pockets. They share one USB port and seat-back pouches. The seats fold to make a flat extension to the boot floor, to a maximum 48 inches and minimum width of 38 inches.

I have read praise for the suspension comfort. La Prima has imposing 18-inch wheels (with 215/55 Goodyears) and these may be partly to blame for a rather vigorous firm reaction to faults, whether over lateral ridges or patched repairs or rough surfaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You may notice high frequency transmission whine when accelerating or slowing down — this depends on your ears. It was intrusive until I removed my hearing aids. Without them the suspension noise was also reduced. Discuss: pardon? Yes, I heard that. My blank spot is still the call of the cuckoo.