Cat rescued from tall Yorkshire tree after it was stuck for a whole week

The cat was rescued by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue today after it spent a week in a tall tree

The worried owners phoned South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (SYFRS) on Friday after they exhausted all other options.

Using harnesses and a ladder, the crew managed to rescue the feline from a tall tree in Wentworth.

In a statement posted on Facebook, SYFRS said: “Sometimes we actually do rescue cats from trees.

“This four legged friend had been stuck very high up a tall tree in Wentworth, Rotherham, for a whole week, before we got the call to come and help.

“Well done to staff from the RSPCA and Dearne green watch who saved the day!

“We don't do many animal rescues and, in some cases, we can't always help - but where we can, we will.”