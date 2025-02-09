Chalets given permission on Scarborough holiday park after planning battle

Six chalets built at a holiday park on the outskirts of Scarborough have been granted permission following a planning battle.

Robert Ward, on behalf of TJR Properties Ltd, appealed to the Bristol-based Planning Inspectorate after North Yorkshire Council refused retrospective planning permission for the “incongruous” residential units last May.

The chalet bungalows were built as an extension to Spring Valley Caravan Park, on Lightfoots Road, close to a housing estate, but outside the town’s development limits.

Setting out their reasons for refusal, North Yorkshire Council said the scheme had “resulted in a detrimental impact upon the character and setting of the area”.

The inspector said he didn't think the chalets were "unduly obtrusive or incongruous"

They added: “The engineered appearance of the sprawled development that would otherwise be contained within the established site to the east has adversely affected what would have been an undeveloped hillside that advances towards the woodland forming part of Falsgrave Moor.”

However allowing the appeal, planning inspector Ryan Cowley said the site was “heavily enclosed due to its topography, which shields the development from most long-distance views”.

The units were only single storey, weren’t significantly larger than the existing log cabins and were “nestled” into the valleyside.

Mr Cowley said in his opinion they didn’t appear “unduly obtrusive or incongruous”, adding: “The scale of the development is modest relative to the size of Scarborough’s urban area and its position in the settlement hierarchy.

Spring Valley Caravan Park in Scarborough

"The site’s proximity to the urban area provides relatively good access to local services, amenities and public transport.

"It provides six dwellings, adding to the supply of housing in this area.”