Cheltenham Town v Harrogate Town - Final chance to impress Simon Weaver

The Sulphurites chief rotated heavily for the visit of Cambridge United last week and was rewarded with a scintillating performance as the League Two promotion-chasers were beaten in a nine-goal thriller. And Weaver plans to field a similar starting line-up at Cheltenham and once again provide those on the fringes of his squad with a platform to impress, while trying to de-rail the top-of-the-table Robins’ title push at the same time.

“It’s exciting, it’s not a dead rubber and we’ll do our best to spoil the party,” the Harrogate manager said. “Our team will be as similar as it possibly can, very similar to the Cambridge game. We need to give these lads a go, we’ve got to make decisions on their futures only next week.

“It’s a pressure situation for them, but they responded really well last Friday. They were superb and rightly received a lot of plaudits, so this time we’re expecting slightly more and they have to show they can deal with that pressure.

Harrogate's manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“It’s definitely given us something to think about with one or two that are playing on Saturday because you never want to say ‘right, that’s it’ without giving people a proper go.

“It is a last chance, you can’t always have lots of time, time is running out.”