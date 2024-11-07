Children in Need 2024: Vernon Kay, Rochelle Humes and Mel Giedroyc on TV charity night

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s almost time for one of the year’s most exciting nights of television: Children in Need is just around the corner, and its line-up of presenters old and new are preparing for the big night of fun and fundraising.

Wheelchair basketball player Ade Adepitan MBE, former The Great British Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc, comedian Chris Ramsey and actor Lenny Rush are returning as hosts for the epic evening, while former The Saturdays member Rochelle Humes makes her first presenting appearance on the live show since 2019 and broadcaster Vernon Kay steps onto the stage for the very first time.

“I didn’t tell the kids or any of the family – only Tess (Daly, wife) knew I’d been offered the gig – so they all found out when we announced it on The One Show along with everyone else!” reveals Kay, 50.

Children In Need presenters Mel Giedroyc, Lenny Rush, Vernon Kay, Rochelle Humes, Ade Adepitan and Chris Ramsey. Picture: BBC.

“They’re buzzing for me… BBC Children in Need has always been a big deal in our house – as you’ll know Tess presented it for years alongside Sir Terry (Wogan) – so it’s a really big deal for me to be a part of it.

“There’s the emotional element of being part of something that’s doing so much good, but also the practical – terrifying! – element that it’s a massive production and millions of people will be tuning in.

“I’m going to be wearing my lucky underpants on the night, that’s for sure, and I’ll be tapping Tess up for some tips in these next few weeks.”

Kay is joining quite the crew of presenters for Children in Need 2024, all of whom – no matter how long their tenure – love the whirlwind events of the night and the significance of the appeal show.

Pudsey Bear at West Yorkshire Sculpure Park in 2016. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“It’s one of my very favourite ‘work’ nights of the year – if you can call it work!” gushes Giedroyc, 56.

“It’s the incredible feeling in the studio in Salford of everybody coming together for this brilliant life-affirming reason: Hearing from kids and watching their stories. That’s what it is all about. I think it brings out the very best of us all.”

“It is incredibly significant,” agrees Humes, 35.

“Children in Need isn’t just about one night of fundraising; it’s about real, lasting change for so many families. The money raised goes into essential projects that support children facing all sorts of challenges – whether it’s mental health support, disabilities, or even just providing safe spaces to grow and learn. These are life-changing moments for families in need of this vital support.”

So, what do we have to look forward to on the night?

“There’s some incredibly exciting stuff which I’ve been sworn to secrecy about…” Kay teases.

“I’m just so looking forward to everything coming together on the night! We’re going to have some particularly special guests, including a sparkling line up of celebs, some incredible fundraising challenges and awe-inspiring young people.”

So far, we know that there’ll be a special treat for Doctor Who fans in the form of an auction and an exclusive preview of the Christmas Special from the Doctor himself, Ncuti Gatwa; raucous games as the fate of celebrities in Graham Norton’s Red Chair is handed to a group of kids from Children in Need projects; a Strictly Come Dancing show featuring a global superstar; and a special performance from the cast of circus spectacular COME ALIVE! The Greatest Showman.

Plus, for the first time ever, the BBC Children in Need Choir will feature children from across the UK who have been supported by funds raised, coming together in the studio to sing the classic Take That song Never Forget.

All of this is, of course, happening for a very important cause. Money raised during the 2024 appeal will help Children in Need continue to work in communities around the UK, including funding community spaces, family centres, youth clubs, refuges, homeless shelters, hospices and helplines, and we’ll get to hear from some of the children whose lives have been changed by this support throughout the show.

“It’s a really powerful show… There are moments of extreme joy within the show – live acts, wonderful performances, comedy – and then you go to sections which are really powerful and emotional, and you hear people’s stories about how these charities have changed their lives,” says Adepitan, 51.

“Trying to capture the truthful tone of the show, and keeping it real, it keeps you on your toes (or on your wheels) at all times. That’s what makes it so unique and so special.”

“You’re dealing with such a range of emotions – one minute you’re laughing, the next you’re hearing these heartbreaking stories,” Humes agrees.

“I just always take a moment before the show to remind myself of the bigger picture – why we’re doing this, who we’re helping, and remembering we’re just there to steer the ship. And, of course, there is always an amazing team around.”

While the presenters are preparing for a busy evening of live broadcasting, supporters across the UK are getting stuck into fundraising. Bake sales, sponsored challenges – or, if you’re Paddy McGuinness, taking on a 300-mile ride across three nations on a classic Chopper bike – there’s so much going on in support of the cause, and our hosts fondly recall the various ways they’ve helped fundraise over the years.

“I used to love doing the cake stall when my kids were small,” says Giedroyc.

“I got massively invested, and I have to confess, a little bit bossy. I started to give all the mums and dads on the stall a kind of pep talk, and would insist that we could not dismantle the stall until every cake had been sold! I think the power of it went to my head a bit.”