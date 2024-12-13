Christine Austin's wines of the week from Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wines of the Week

The Best New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc 2023, Marlborough, 12.5%, Morrisons, normally £9.50, down to three bottles for £18 with a More card until January 1: From Yealands who make terrific Sauvignons, this is a great own-label version. It is perfect to keep ready for guests this season.

Heaven’s Realm Grüner Veltliner 2023, Niederösterreich, Austria, 13%, Waitrose, down from £14.99 to £12.99 until January 1: Take a break from the usual grape varieties and try this dry, rounded, citrus and peach style wine, with white pepper notes. Pour alongside spicy prawns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine Austin's wines of the week

Terrazas de los Andes Organic Malbec 2022, Mendoza, Argentina, 14%, Sainsbury’s, down from £18 to £16 with a Nectar card until January 1: An exceptional wine with glorious dark fruit flavours, backed by freshness and complexity. From high vineyards in the Andes.

Tesco Finest Margaux 2019, Bordeaux, France,13.5%, Tesco, down from £24 to £21 with a Clubcard until December 31: Silky, elegant flavours in this wine sourced from and made at Ch. Boyd Cantenac. A superb Christmas wine.

Wine book for Christmas

There are some wine books that give you all the details you need about a region. Usually starting with history, then the soils, vines and wines, they are a complete source of information. But they don’t give you the feeling for the place, and for Tuscany, the feeling is more than half the story.

Tuscany has been growing grapes since before history. The land has shaped the people, and those people have made Tuscany one of the most remarkable places for wine, food and the greatest art in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuscany, From Brunello to Bolgheri, Wine Tales from the Heart of Italy, published by Academie du Vin (www.academieduvinlibrary.com) at £35 is about the people of the region and the way the estates and their wines have evolved over the years.

This is a collection of essays from people such as Master of Wine Fiona Morrison who talks to Lamberto Frescobaldi, not about his pruning methods for his vines, but about the family bankrolling Peter the Great of Russia.

Monty Waldin talks about Montalcino and the rise of Brunello, while others explore the hidden roads of Chianti Classico, the Super-Tuscan era and Bolgheri.

This is a book that immerses the reader in the atmosphere of this region, and will probably inspire a visit to Tuscany, or at least the enjoyment of a wine from the region.

Latitude on New Year’s Eve

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been a busy year for Latitude Wine in Leeds. First, they moved their shop from the arches to their new place at 46 The Calls. It was only a few hundred yards up the road, but it was quite a journey.

They now have a Tasting Room and bar, and on New Year’s Eve they will be holding a Soirée, featuring fine food and wine. Tickets cost £120 which sounds like a lot, but the wine list is impressive, and I am sure the food will be too. Check their website (www.latitudewine.co.uk) to reserve your place.

Countdown to Christmas

Rob Hoult of Hoults Wine Merchants in Huddersfield conjures up a daily Ridiculous Offer on wine, such as dropping the price of a £17 bottle of fabulous Australian wine to just £11. There are rules around these offers.