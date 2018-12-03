Christmas Tipis in York: opening times, food and drinks, and prices

Have your say

Raise a toast to the Christmas season at one of York's festive themed tipis, where a host of delicious seasonal food and drink are on offer to enjoy.

From the Nordic inspired Thor's Tipi, to the cosy delights of the Yorkshire Teapee, there's everything from mulled wine and hot cider, to tasty tea cocktails on the menu to indulge in.

Visitors to York have the choice of two Christmas-themed tipis to enjoy

When is Thor's Tipi open in York?

Thor's Tipi will be in York until Tuesday 1 January 2019.

Where is Thor's Tipi in York?

The tipi is located on Parliament Street.

The Yorkshire Teapee will be servingtea cocktails, warming mulled wine and proper brews

What time does Thor's Tipi open?

The tipi is open from 10am until 11pm everyday, with the exception of Christmas Day.

What food and drink does Thor's Tipi sell?

Visitors will be able to sample some tasty culinary treats from the Shambles Kitchen and Donut Kitchen, as they both return to York armed with scandi-sausages and delicious donuts.

There will also be an array of grilled meats served from the outdoor BBQ.

Plenty of festive tipples will be on offer to enjoy alongside, with the likes of craft ales, mulled wine, hot cider, gin, Prosecco and indulgent hot chocolate all on the menu.

How much do drinks cost at Thor's Tipi?

Pint of lager - from £4.50

Bottles of cider - £5

Hot cider - £4.50

Scandi Glüwein (mulled wine) - £4.50

Gin and tonic - £5, or an extra £2 for a double

Hot chocolate - £3 plus 50p to add a syrup

Baileys hot chocolate - £4.50

Hot choc-tails (alcoholic) - £6

Spirits and mixers - from £4

Wines and fizz - from £5

Do I need to book to visit Thor's Tipi?

Bookings are not required to visit Thor's Tipi and it is free to enter.



Alternatively, if tea is your tipple of choice, Yorkshire Tea and The Star Inn The City restaurant in York have teamed up to launch a Yorkshire Tea-themed festive pop-up this winter, which will be open during the Christmas period.

When is the Yorkshire Teapee open in York?

The Yorkshire Teapee is open from now until the first week of January.

Where is the Yorkshire Teapee in York?

The Teapee is located on The Star Inn The City's riverside terrace, on Museum street, complete with cosy decor and a bar serving a host of drinks.

What drinks will be available at the Yorkshire Teapee?

On the menu will be a variety of tasty tea cocktails, warming mulled wine, proper brews from Yorkshire Tea and coffee from Taylors of Harrogate.

How much do drinks cost at the Yorkshire Teapee?

Turbo Tea (Taylors of Harrogate sweet rhubarb tea, Slingsby rhubarb gin, lemon, apple juice) - £8

Toasted Teacake (Drambuie, Yorkshire Tea, seasonal spices and butter - served in a teapot) - £9 per person / £17 for two to share

Twinkle, Twinkle (Fiorente Elderflower liqueur and lemon juice, topped with Prosecco) - £9

Fig & Bramble Collins (Slingsby gin, Creme de Figue, Creme de Mure, lemon, blackberries and soda) - £7

Bobby's Margarita (Reposado tequila, aperol, lime, agave syrup, orange zest) - £8

Mulled wine - £5

Yorkshire Tea - £3

Taylors of Harrogate coffee - £3.50