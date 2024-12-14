Citizen science project to tackle 'cocktail of contaminants' in Yorkshire's waterways

A huge citizen science project is to be launched to tackle a “cocktail of chemicals" across Yorkshire's lakes and rivers.

Not one of the region's 1,000 waterways has a ‘good’ ecological or chemical status report, with academics fearing they face a "toxic problem" instead.

Now more than 1,700 people are to be sought, as members of the public, who can help monitor and test Yorkshire lakes and rivers and take action to improve them.

The four year scheme, led by the University of York with the Environment Agency (EA), Rivers Trust and community groups, is believed to be the largest ever of its kind.

The hope, said scientists, is that by carefully structuring such citizen science, it could fuel a "paradigm shift" in the impact it can deliver.

Dr John Wilkinson, from the university's Department of Environment and Geography, said that by giving people the tools, teams can build a flow of information.

"We’ve seen increases in both aquatic pollution incidents as well as a marked increase in public concern over the state of our water bodies," he said.

"This all comes as the budget for the EA has been significantly reduced,” he added.

"We have a real opportunity here to bring people, policymakers and business together in Yorkshire to make a lasting difference to our waterbodies.”

From the 982 waterways monitored by the EA, 27 across Yorkshire have the worse possible rating and none have the best.

Researchers will now look at new ways to test, going beyond traditional measures to consider pollutants such as pharmaceuticals or bacterial species.

Being near water is good for people's happiness and wellbeing, previous research has shown, but pollution jeopardises these benefits.

Research will look at ways to improve water quality, such as working with farmers to reduce run off, building new wetlands or fixing leaky sewage overflows.

There is also to be an annual conference in Yorkshire, bringing together all parties.

Louise Heathwaite, of the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), said funding was agreed for three projects along the river Mersey, in Yorkshire and in the Outer Hebrides.

And Geoff Roberts, trustee with the Aire Rivers Trust, said the charity was keen to get started.

"Citizen science is a powerful way of both engaging communities with their environment and gathering useful scientific data to help identify problems and solutions," he said.