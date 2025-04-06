Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The good news is that there is plenty we can do, he believes, but that starts with demanding real honesty and integrity in public life.

It’s the subject of his latest book, A Climate of Truth: Why We Need It and How to Get It, published by Cambridge University Press and one he will touch on at the next Berwins Salon North event at the Crown Hotel in Harrogate on Thursday.

Prof Berners-Lee will be joined by Stuart Gillespie and Louisa Guise for Power to the People: Taking Back Our Future.

Mike Berners-Lee.

They will explore some of the biggest challenges we face, such as how we produce food, tackle climate change and navigate digital communication, each sharing their perspectives on how to make our systems more sustainable, humane and “people-friendly”.

Prof Berners-Lee, from Lancaster University, tells The Yorkshire Post: “I’ve been working on climate for 20 years or so now and like many other people, every year we find a new way of describing in a slightly more articulate way how bad the climate crisis is and how it's got a bit worse since last year and very year we get ignored and every year we get a bit more frustrated and try to find new words to describe the problem as the science gets more serious. We're just going round and round circles, spiralling downwards. What we are doing is not working. We are not getting anywhere on the climate crisis or anywhere on a wider environmental polycrisis.

“So my book is saying, ‘Look, if what you're doing is not working so good, just banging on in the same old way, you have to stand right back and see the problem from a greater distance, get a new angle on it. You've got to go much deeper underneath the surface of the reasons behind, the reasons why we're not getting anywhere, and see if you can get some new insight on the point of greatest leverage for those who actually want change, despite the failure of everything so far.’ Because the facts are, we are completely failing. Every year, we're still emitting carbon at a higher rate than we emitted it the year before.”

The United Nations’ State of the Global Climate 2024 report, published last month, provides some of those facts.

A Climate of Truth cover.

"The year 2024 was the warmest year in the 175-year observational record,” it unambiguously states.

"For global mean temperature, each of the past ten years, 2015–2024, were individually the ten warmest years on record.”

Human activity is to blame. Greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide are responsible for approximately 1.1°C of warming since 1850-1900, says the UN.

The dishonesty of polluters and powerful figures, believes Prof Berners-Lee, is key to upholding that situation.

“If I look at all the worst decisions that have been taken globally and nationally, they don't have poor judgement at their heart, they have flat out deceit,” says Prof Berners-Lee, who is brother of computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor the World Wide Web.

The wider problems we need to solve, says Berners-Lee, “are complex and interconnected, and they require the highest quality of decision-making we can get. And if anyone in the system is being deliberately deceitful, it’s a complete spanner in the works. It just disables the entire decision-making process, and we can't afford it.”

So what can we do?

“You can have much more agency than you thought you had and it's by targeting your efforts at the point of greatest leverage - and that is standards of honesty in public life,” says the author of previous bestseller There Is No Planet B.

“And we can all do things in our everyday actions. Who we vote for, how we talk to our MPs, the media we choose, the conversations we have, the way we go to work and who we buy from, and all those kinds of things.

“Some people can do campaigning, some people can give money. We can all apply our skills in different ways. Whatever it is that you're prepared and able to do, the point of leverage you should be targeting is standards of honesty, and that doesn't matter whether you care about climate or nature or inequality - whatever it is that you care about the most, that is the thing you need to push at.”

Greener technology is available to create a more sustainable future, too. While clean energy technologies such as wind turbines, solar panels, electric vehicles and battery storage do require a wide range of minerals and metals so produce some emissions, they are still far less than those emitted by fossil fuels, says the UN, citing work from the International Energy Agency.

“The other thing that's frustrating about it is that there is nothing not to like about the transition to a more sustainable future,” says Prof Berners-Lee. “It's a better way of living. We'll enjoy our lives more. We'll live longer. The air will be cleaner. We'll spend more of the time doing the things that matter to us the most, that are of intrinsic value. There's just nothing not to like about the transition, and yet we're being thwarted by deceitful narratives that are pushed by a small few who have a vested interest. We've got to get past that. We've got to collectively fight against that, otherwise we're going to head for a very, very nasty time.”

