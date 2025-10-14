Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fairbank Investments Ltd, the family-run Barnsley-based business behind several local developments, has secured planning approval for the transformation of the Coal Drops, the old Signal House, and the former railway siding site, one of Penistone’s most distinctive gateways.

The project will create a mixed-use destination which developers said will combine “heritage and modern design”.

Plans include around 4,000 sq ft of restaurant and bar space, 9,000 sq ft of “state-of-the-art" offices, four contemporary hybrid business units and the conversion of the original Signal House for multiple uses.

The plan also includes the restoration of the Grade II listed coal drop arches into retail spaces.

Antony Green, managing director of Fairbank Investments Ltd, said: “We’re delighted that planning permission has been secured for the Coal Drops regeneration. It marks a real turning point for the town and for a site that means so much to local people. Our vision is to preserve the significant heritage of the Coal Drops while creating a space that brings activity, employment and opportunity back to this important location.

“I’d like to thank Barnsley Council, Axis Architecture, and everyone who’s supported us through the planning process. We’re now ready to move forward and want to hear from businesses, investors, and anyone who shares our enthusiasm for Penistone’s future. This is a once-in-a-generation chance to be part of something very special.”

Developers said the regeneration is designed to “honour the area’s industrial past” while creating new opportunities for local people and businesses.

It represents another investment by Fairbank in its home region.

With planning approval now secured, Fairbank Investments said it is now calling on local businesses, investors and organisations to “help shape the next phase of Penistone’s regeneration”.

The company is now welcoming expressions of interest from those keen to play a part in its bid to bring the historic Coal Drops site back to life. Fairbanks has also previously worked on a string of developments across South Yorkshire.

The company notably transformed a swathe of redundant industrial land at Fairfield Business Park into a new commercial centre.