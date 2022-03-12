Coastguard and lifeboat rescue on Yorkshire coast after casualty gets cut off by tide

Scarborough RNLI was requested to launch yesterday afternoon (March 11) by the coastguard and sent to a position just north of Filey Brigg.

The all-weather lifeboat was asked to help rescue someone who had been cut off by the tide.

The lifeboat, with a crew of six, stood by, close to shore, in a moderate to rough sea and a force-8 south-easterly wind. The casualty was winched to safety by the coastguard helicopter.

Scarborough RNLI advises everyone using the coast for recreational or other purposes to check the times of high and low tides either online or via the tide timetable available at the lifeboat shop.