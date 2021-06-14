Coastguard rescues four adults swept out to sea on inflatable unicorn off Yorkshire coast

In their third incident of Sunday, Hornsea Inshore Rescue launched and rescued four adult casualties who had got into difficult in the water and returned them to shore just after 4pm.

Coastguards attended and provided safety advice to those rescued.

They were checked over and "all in order", the coastguard said.

Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team also assisted in saving the swimmers.

Giving advice to anyone in a similar situation, HM Coastguard Hornsea said: "We would advise never to use inflatables at sea, you can quickly find yourself being blown further out.

"If you do find yourself in difficulty never try to swim back to shore.

"Always stay with the inflatable as a means of flotation, signal for help or call for the Coastguard on 999 using a phone which should ideally be kept in a waterproof case.

"Should you end up in the water and have no means of flotation then remember #FloatToLive and wait for rescue services to arrive.