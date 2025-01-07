‘Collapse in optimism’ seen across South Yorkshire businesses since Budget, say region’s chambers of commerce

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carried out between November 11 and December 9, the regional Quarterly Economic Survey is designed to assess how the local economy is fairing. After charting a positive trajectory in recent surveys, key indicators including domestic sales performance, exports, and cashflow positions all took a sharp downward turn in the last quarter, while confidence in turnover and profitability levels declined.

The proportion of firms expecting the prices of goods and services to go up also increased, reaching a two-year high of 59 per cent.

Nearly a quarter of survey respondents claimed that they have had to scale back on investing in their plants or machinery, while plans for training hit their lowest recorded levels since the first quarter of 2023.

Doncaster Chamber of Commerce was amongst those to contribute to South Yorkshire’s regional Quarterly Economic Survey.

In a joint statement on the survey, the chief executives for Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley & Rotherham Chambers of Commerce – who conduct the QES in South Yorkshire – said: “It’s evident that the Autumn Budget is already exacting a heavy toll on business owners, who are having to make some tough calls as a result; whether it’s scaling back their investment intentions; putting up their prices; or potentially even thinking about reducing their workforce levels.

“Although there are other factors at play contributing to this collapse in optimism, it’s hard not to point at what our survey respondents told us is their biggest source of consternation right now. Ever since 2021, inflation has consistently remained the number one worry for firms here in South Yorkshire, often eclipsing any other anxieties by a wide margin. Yet, this time around, corporate taxation towered well above it, being cited as a major issue for over 63 per cent of firms.” The survey is informed by approximately 300 responses from firms of various sizes in various industries.

The trends are also in line with those being witnessed elsewhere around the country, with the nationwide Quarterly Economic Survey results raising similar concerns.

In last year’s Autumn Budget, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a rise in employer’s National Insurance contributions, as well as a lowering of the threshold at which businesses begin paying the contributions.