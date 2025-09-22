Columbian smuggler caught at East Yorkshire pub with £42m cocaine stash jailed

A Colombian who flew to the UK to help try and smuggle £42m worth of cocaine into Yorkshire on a small boat has been jailed.

Didier Tordecilla Reyes was arrested along with two accomplices at the Stag pub in Lelley, in East Yorkshire, last May.

Investigators found the drugs, which weighed 524 kilos, stashed in a hire van parked outside.

The National Crime Agency said Reyes acted as a go between with drug cartel bosses in Colombia, and without his input the drugs would have never got into the hands of Mark Moran, 24, and Daniel Livingstone, 25, from Argyll and Bute, who have already been jailed.

Didier Tordecilla Reyes | NCA

Reyes and Moran sailed the high-performance boat from the Hessle slipway before returning hours later with the drugs haul and unloading it at a beach near Easington caravan park.

Livingstone was waiting and was seen shining a torch out to sea and talking on his mobile phone before they approached.

Moran and Reyes were observed by officers unloading bags onto the beach, and the van leaving the scene.

Moran and another man had been tracked buying a VW Tourag with a tow bar in Dewsbury, and buying the boat in Hull.

Reyes was sentenced to 13-and-a-half years in jail at Hull Crown Court after pleading guilty to conspiracy to import cocaine in July last year.