Coming soon from catwalk to high street ... 10 key fashion trends for autumn/winter 2019

As autumn approaches, Stephanie Smith looks to the international catwalks for an insight into what fashion investments we should be making.

What goes around comes around, although each and every fashion trend incarnation sees improvements and honing as designers fine-tune the inspiration they take from decades past to create fresh, unmistakably 2019 looks.

2. LEATHER TROUSERS' - They're back, with heaps of attitude. Isabel Marant showed hi-shine, high-waist versions, Bottega Veneta went all edgy and biker-inspired, while Dr Pam Hogg, whose look is featured here, brought out the inevitable dominatrix aspect of leather and faux leather. For a fresh take, look for a pair of loosely fitted cropped pair to wear clasped in at the waist. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Witness the Seventies, which are very much still with us in fashion terms, only this coming autumn/winter brings with it a more sophisticated and knowing take, with opulent sweeping gowns and lady-like skirts that swish with elegance, offset with silk blouses and scarves.

There’s lots of romance about, too, offering opulent swirls of fabric and armfuls of roses blooming in sweet decadent style.

For the more hard-hearted, there’s sharp, sombre suiting and a new take on grunge, while black lace and leather provide edgy options.

If all else fails, simply sling a sweater around your waist. It’s cool now, not sloppy.

3. THE NEW GRUNGE - 'Be inspired by Nirvana for this back to the '90s look characterised by slouchy oversized sweaters, tartans, slip dresses, loose jackets and pants, graphic t-shirts, combat boots and anything that looks charity shop. In Paris, Dior sent down the runway this splendidly heady blend of red and black checks and stripes. It shouldn't work, but it does. Picture: (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

4. CAPE COOL' - Armless as they are (get it?), capes reigned supreme on the AW19 catwalks and are the outerwear pieces to cover for the season. JW Anderson and Celine showed classic wool capes, while Miu Miu and other went floor-length, but this simple midi length cape with sweeping volume and clean lines, by Marc Jacobs, as seen here at New York Fashion Week, is the statement look of the season. Picture: AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

5. DECONSTRUCTED KNITS'Quite possibly the easiest fashion trend for autumn, just layer and drape your knits about your person and finish with knots. Seen here on the London Fashion Week catwalk, Burberry's Riccardo Tisci created this ingenious rugby-style striped jersey dress, with sleeves to wear or tie at will. Elsewhere there were chunky, oversized knits cinched in at the waist with a belt. Easy. Picture: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

6. ANKLE-SKIMMING HEMLINES' - Skirts go longer for the new season with hemlines that hover around the ankles as a move away from the mid-length, mini and maxi styles we have been seeing so much of. As demonstrated here at Roksanda on the catwalk at London Fashion Week, the length works well with simple volume styles and looks cool and elegant with boots. Aaron Chown/PA Wire

7. THE BIG DRESS - 'Volume, tick. Swirly print, tick. Bold colour, double tick. There was lots of bright fabric on the catwalks for autumn featuring great furls of fabric on decidedly decadent and dramatic gowns. On 6ft models, not really a problem, but those of lesser heights may well look swamped. This floor-sweeping number from Richard Quinn is an elegant take. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

8. FINE FEATHERS'Feathers are flying nowhere for autumn and continued to set the catwalks a-flutter. Here Christy Turlington Burns walks the runway bedecked in feathers for the Marc Jacobs collection at New York. Look out for feathers on shoulders and hemlines, wrists and shoulders, as a statement trim adding glamour and movement. Picture: AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

9. SERIOUS SUITS' - There's a new austerity on its way, and no, we don't like the sound of that, except when it comes to sharp, elegant tailoring, as seen here with this immaculately cut Alexander McQueen tailored trouser suit on the catwalk for AW19 featuring William Halstead's British Classic cloth. Definitely a look that means business. Picture: Courtesy of Alexander MCQueen.