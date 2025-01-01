Controversial Turner Prize coming to Bradford for City of Culture 2025

Since its inception the Turner Prize has come to be known for some of its wilder interpretations of art, from Tracey Emin's bed to a shark in formaldehyde and an entire home cast in concrete.

But there is no doubt it remains one of the world's most exciting prizes, and now it is coming to Yorkshire as Bradford hosts City of Culture for 2025.

Every other year, alternating, a venue outside of Tate Britain in London hosts the prize. This is Bradford's year, and the district's time to shine.

Helen Legg, Director of Tate Liverpool, oversees the partnership.

Bradford 2025 is to launch as UK City of Culture. Pictured: Seven 8-metre tall puppets ˜Les Girafesâ by legendary French street theatre company Compagnie OFF, giving a flavour of what to expect. James Hardisty.

"We love showing the Turner Prize as part of City of Culture," said Ms Legg. "It galvanises and draws a lot of people from not just Bradford and Yorkshire but all over the country and internationally.

"Bradford has an amazing team leading City of Culture this year, and at the Cartwright Hall Art Gallery. It's really exciting to be bringing the Turner Prize to Bradford."

The award celebrates the latest talent and ideas in contemporary British art. This year, as it heads to Bradford, it also marks the 250th anniversary of namesake JMW Turner’s birth.

The English painter, perhaps the nation's best loved Romantic artist, was to change the course of art history with his work and, in his day, was mired in controversy.

Turner Prize winning British artist Rachel Whiteread poses next to a piece of work from her show, 'Detached' on April 11, 2013. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Now this is a controversial event, known for some of its 'unconventional' exhibits such as a shark in formaldehyde by Damien Hirst or five iron figures bent at the waist, from Antony Gormley.

"The famous landscape and seascape artist was an incredible radical in his day," said Ms Legg. "We don't always think that of Turner, but he was controversial.

"Now this is about a conversation about contemporary art. It changes with contemporary art, as it should. It's always been in response to the moment.

"It supports all kinds of art. Painting wasn't very present for a number of years, now it's back.

Anthony Gormley poses for photographers within his 'Blind Light' installation at the Hayward Gallery on May 14, 2007 in London. Oscillating Ultrasonic humidifiers create a dense vapour reducing the visibility inside the eight by ten metre glass enclosure. (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

"It will always shift and change as to what contemporary artists are doing. And it's always a topic for conversation.

"People have come to expect a degree of controversy."

From April, shortlisted artists will be announced. And then in autumn, their work will be presented at Cartwright Hall Art Gallery, before the winner is revealed next December.

The prize has visited Yorkshire before, hosted at Ferens Art Gallery in Hull, and with former winner Rachel Whiteread revealing a cast concrete Nissen hut in the depths of Dalby Forest.

It is awarded to a British artist, and handed over by a celebrity with past presenters including Madonna, Yoko Ono, Nick Cave and Richard Attenborough.

It very much appeals to a wider audience, said Ms Legg, and it can "open doors" with an insight into what contemporary artists are creating.

"There have been quiet years as well, when much more traditional media is celebrated," she added. "It is always very inspiring for young people as well.