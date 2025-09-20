Corner of Yorkshire: Ripon Prison and Police Museum

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hard labour included the tedious task of manufacturing oakum - strands of rope impregnated with pine tar - for use in the shipbuilding industry. Records from 1877 show that sales resulting from this work were the highest of any prison in England, although none of the income went to inmates.

In 1816 the House of Correction became part of the newly built Ripon Liberty Prison. This grim cell block was designed by Thomas de Grey, 3rd Lord Grantham of Newby Hall, and now houses an unusual but fascinating museum. Nine cells on the prison’s ground floor held as many as 18 prisoners found guilty of the above offences, whilst cells on an upper floor were used to incarcerate debtors.

The building became a West Riding Constabulary police station in 1887, replacing one on High Skelgate, and served that purpose until 1958. Today, North Yorkshire Police work from a building shared with the Fire and Rescue Service in Stonebridgegate.

Ripon Prison & Police Museum