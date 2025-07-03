Council investigates £55 a night industrial unit on car park advertised on Airbnb

Residents have complained about a portable building which went up on a Hull car park “without planning permission” and was advertised on Airbnb.

The industrial-looking unit, with two front doors, numbered eight and nine, behind the Ron Deating UTC in Hull city centre, was recently advertised on the online platform that allows owners to rent out accommodation.

A “studio” which fronts onto busy Freetown Way, could be had for between £55 and £65 a night. The property which had a double bed and bathroom “for two guests” is no longer on Airbnb.

Labour councillor Daren Hale was contacted by worried residents. Coun Hale said it was unacceptable that people could let accomodation which hadn’t been through the planning process: “At first I thought it must be April Fools Day. People were saying it was a car park for Theatre Mews.

"They put some services in, then this portable building arrived about three months ago. It is an utter disgrace that such property can be touted on Airbnb.

"Effectively the planning process would check on fire safety and flood risk. I have asked for the council to immediately act - this is a hazard.”

Hull Council said it was “aware of a property on Eggington Street that is operating without the appropriate planning permission”.

A statement added: “We are following standard enforcement procedures to investigate this and are urging the property owners to engage with the council on this matter or enforcement action will be taken.”

A sign on the portable building said it was supplied by The Lewis Ashley Group. The Hull-based company was approached for comment.