Councillors vote unanimously to sack Peter Mandelson as Hull's High Steward

Councillors have passed a unanimous motion officially stripping Peter Mandelson of his role as High Steward of Hull.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lib Dem leader of Hull Council Mike Ross said that if the recently sacked Ambassador to the United States wasn’t good enough to represent the UK “he’s definitely not good enough to represent the city in any role”.

Lord Mandelson was sacked last week after the publication of emails that showed the Labour peer had sent supportive messages to Jeffery Epstein as he faced jail in 2008.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull has had a high steward since at least 1583 when it was held by Sir Francis Walsingham, Queen Elizabeth I’s spymaster.

A motion to strip Lord Mandelson of his post of High Steward of Hull was passed at the full Hull City Council meeting at the city’s Guildhall. FILE PICTURE: Lord (Peter) Mandelson makes his first official outing as High Steward of Hull (City of Hull, East Yorkshire) at Hull University's Business School on 5th June 2013 where he backed Hull's City Plan

But the position was abolished in 1974 and revived in 2013 when the peer was appointed to the ceremonial role – to the annoyance of John Prescott, the city’s then Hull East MP, who sent an “irate” letter to councillors demanding to know why he had been passed over.

Lord Mandelson’s grandfather, the wartime Home Secretary Herbert Morrison, once held the post.

Councillor Ross said: “The revelations in recent weeks are shocking, and today we have taken action to remove Mandelson’s link to our great city.

“Keir Starmer’s judgement on this has been deeply wrong from the get-go.”