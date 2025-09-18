Councillors vote unanimously to sack Peter Mandelson as Hull's High Steward
Lib Dem leader of Hull Council Mike Ross said that if the recently sacked Ambassador to the United States wasn’t good enough to represent the UK “he’s definitely not good enough to represent the city in any role”.
Lord Mandelson was sacked last week after the publication of emails that showed the Labour peer had sent supportive messages to Jeffery Epstein as he faced jail in 2008.
Hull has had a high steward since at least 1583 when it was held by Sir Francis Walsingham, Queen Elizabeth I’s spymaster.
But the position was abolished in 1974 and revived in 2013 when the peer was appointed to the ceremonial role – to the annoyance of John Prescott, the city’s then Hull East MP, who sent an “irate” letter to councillors demanding to know why he had been passed over.
Lord Mandelson’s grandfather, the wartime Home Secretary Herbert Morrison, once held the post.
Councillor Ross said: “The revelations in recent weeks are shocking, and today we have taken action to remove Mandelson’s link to our great city.
“Keir Starmer’s judgement on this has been deeply wrong from the get-go.”
Councillors agreed to thank Lord Mandelson for his service and seek nominations for a successor.