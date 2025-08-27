A couple marked their wedding anniversary by walking down the aisle - 72 years after they first said 'I do'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edna Schofield and her husband, Keith, both 92, had a second 'wedding' hosted by their family at their home in Skipton, North Yorkshire.

Footage taken on 22 August, shows the sweet moment Edna was escorted down a homemade aisle to Keith - who was waiting in the living room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edna held a bouquet of flowers from her granddaughter Hanna's wedding day during the ceremony while grandson, Sam, sported Keith's old school tie.

The pair expressed their love for one another from the comfort of their armchairs - saying how much they cared for each other - surrounded by their children, Phillipa and Paul, grandchildren Hanna, Ellie and Sam and Hanna's husband, Harry.

They celebrated their big day with an afternoon tea, which Keith and Edna had at their original wedding.

Couple walk down the 'aisle' 72 years after they first said 'I do' | swns

Keith, a retired estate agent who had previously served in the RAF and worked at Shipton Building Society, said: "She's been everything that you’d expect and more."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edna, who also used to work at Shipton Building Society and volunteered at Oxfam for over 40 years, added: "This is the best wedding I have ever been to."

After meeting at primary school at the age of five, the pair went on to date and wed in 1953, aged 21.

Edna said: "He's worked really hard providing me with such a loving home."

The idea for the ceremony came from their daughter, Phillipa, who led the celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Granddaughter, Hanna, 31, a marketing specialist, from Skipton, North Yorkshire, shared the heartwarming video on TikTok on 22 August.

Hanna said: "They surprisingly really enjoyed the ceremony and having family members gather to make it so memorable and special for them.

"My grandma said it's astonishing and so lovely to receive such lovely messages.

"In my eyes, they're the glue that holds the family together and it's so heartwarming seeing how much they love their family together.