62-year-old Barnsley man is charged after 100 kilos of suspected ketamine was recovered
On Saturday (Aug 24), Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, assisted by West Yorkshire Police recovered 100 kilos of suspected ketamine from a vehicle in Royston, Barnsley.
Following the recovery Russell King, 62, of The Green, Royston, charged with drug importation offences.
The 62-year-old appeared before magistrates in Sheffield on Monday (Aug 26) where he was remanded to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on September 23.
The Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit is a specialist department delivers bespoke technical surveillance assistance and solutions in support of both serious and organised crime; and major crime investigations across the region.