A ‘dangerous’ sex offender who broke into a Huddersfield home and was caught by police sexually assaulting a child in their bedroom, has been jailed.

On the evening of April 20, 2024, Saqib Khan, 40, of Hanson Lane in Huddersfield, made his way into a family’s home.

Once in the home he entered a child’s bedroom where he sexually assaulted the child, a court heard.

The child’s relatives heard the disturbance but were unable to get into the child’s room.

Instead the child’s father called 999 and went outside where they got help from two police officers passing the property.

Saqib Khan has been jailed for sexually assaulting a child in their bedroom | West Yorkshire Police

The officers forced entry into the room where they restrained Khan then arrested him.

Khan was charged with a sexual assault offence following the incident.

Following a trial, in October, Khan was found guilty of r sexually assaulting a child aged under 10.

On Thursday (Nov 21), Khan was sentenced to ten years in prison at a hearing at Leeds Crown Court.

The 40-year-old will also have to sign on the Sex Offenders register for life following his release from prison and was made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

This order will make him subject to immediate arrest and prosecution if he breaches any of the terms set, on his release from prison.

Detective Inspector Tal Laher of Kirklees District Police Safeguarding Unit , said: “This has been a shocking offence in which Saqib Khan put his victim and parents through what would be any family’s worst nightmare.

“There is no doubt he is a highly dangerous sexual offender, and his offending could have been even worse had he not been restrained by two police constables who saw the child’s father on the street and intervened.

“Their swift action in detaining the male while also providing care and support to a distraught family should be commended.”

He added: “We hope seeing Khan jailed today will bring some measure of comfort to his victim and family and I want to praise them for their courage in supporting the prosecution.