A teenager has been found guilty of the attempted murder of a 13-year-old girl with a sword on a Halloween camping trip.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A jury at Hull Crown Court took under six hours to unanimously find the 15-year-old, who can’t be named due to his age, guilty.

The youth has already pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possessing the sword in an attack in woodland near the A63 in the early hours of November 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard the victim, who was then 13, was left bleeding heavily and on her own after being stabbed 10 times, suffering injuries including a stab wound to her chest that could have proved fatal.

The boy was found guilty at Hull Crown Court

She managed to get help by flagging down traffic on the A63 and was rushed to Hull Royal Infirmary, and then blue-lit to the Paediatric Major Trauma Centre at Leeds General Infirmary.

The jury heard that an apparent motive emerged when the boy told a youth justice worker he’d been given £20 by one of the girls on the trip to “hurt” her and she and the victim had been arguing all evening.

When defence barrister David Godfrey asked him during the trial: “Why did you do what she said?”

He replied: “I thought it would get me and (the girl) closer because I fancied her.”