Activists deny charges of being equipped to 'lock' on after arrests near Drax power station protest
A court heard police from across the country were involved in the operation over protest activity around the Drax power station in North Yorkshire .
Twelve defendants were arrested on August 8 at Bentley Urban Farm in Doncaster and three were arrested on the same day on the A645 at Goole, East Yorkshire .
Between them they are accused of having items including climbing ropes, ladders, bolt cutters, glue, gaffer tape, metal poles and a map with Drax power station marked.
The 15 defendants appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Thursday, where they each pleaded not guilty to a single charge of being equipped to lock on.
Elizabeth Irving , 23, from Fulbourn, Cambridgeshire , Arlan Jones , 25, from Hackney, east London , and Rose Armitage , 22, from Headingley, Leeds , West Yorkshire , are accused of having Reclaim The Power leaflets, tape, rope, a screwdriver and pliers with them, in a Suzuki Alto , at the A645 with the junction of Key Lane in Newland, Goole, approaching the Drax power station.
Shaunna Lee Rushton , 33, from Sheffield , South Yorkshire , Max Connor , 30, from Headingley, Leeds , and Simon Roscoe Belvins , 32, from Sheffield , are accused of having bolt cutters, angle grinder, glue, gaffer tape and metal poles in a Vauxhall Movano.
Laurence Wright , 18, from Oxfordshire , Huw Birch , 37, from Sheffield , and Philip Edward Ball , 54, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire , are charged with having cable ties, climbing rope and planning notes in a rented panel van.
Rosalind Monaghan , 23, from Leyburn, North Yorkshire , Sean Irving , 26, from Hull , East Yorkshire , and Hannah Crowther , 25, from Hillingdon, north-west London , are charged with having a box of padlocks with keys, and long metal poles, in a panel van.
Joseph Henry Faire , 22, from Sheffield , and Adam Woods , 27, from Winchester , Hampshire , are accused of having metal tripods, ladders, metal poles, ratchet straps and a list of directions, in another van.
Heather Taylor , 22, from Shirrell Heath , Hampshire , is charged with having bolt cutters and an OS map with Drax power station marked on it, in a Ford Transit van.
District Judge Adrian Lower granted the defendants unconditional bail until their trial at the same court on September 22 .