Afghan war veteran jailed after trying to smuggle 80 firearm kits into Yorkshire

An Afghanistan war veteran has been jailed for trying to smuggle illegal handgun kits to the UK from the US.

Wade Priestley, 34, tried to import 'Polymer 80' firearms kits - which are legal in the US but illegal in Britain - by jetting off to America and sending them in the post. Prosecutors said he had "glamourised" his unlawful enterprise by making marketing videos with music to attract buyers for the potentially lethal weapons.

His plot unravelled when both US and UK border force agencies intercepted the parcels - before British police laid a trap to arrest him.

Judge Sophie McKone said during his sentencing on October 10 that it was "sickening" to watch the clips he had made advertising the firearms kits.

She added Priestley, of Bradford, had only been thinking about making money while attempting to import the parts for the deadly weapons.

Bradford Crown Court heard how Priestley had travelled to California to post the packages containing the kits. Prosecutor Andrew Stranex said the polymer material used to make the guns made them difficult to detect.

He added that Border Force intercepted two parcels that were intended for addresses in Bradford and Halifax. He said the parcel set to arrive in Halifax was intercepted in January this year and was found to contain the component parts for two handguns.

Mr Stranex said a pseudo-parcel was delivered as part of a police surveillance operation. Priestley, who had worked in a children's home after leaving the army, was later seen arriving at the property in an Audi vehicle with another man to collect it.

Wade Priestley arranged for parcels containing firearms and bullets to be posted from America to West Yorkshire.

He was later seen trying to set fire to a cardboard box on some wasteland, and when police vehicles moved in, the Audi driver rammed them in a bid to get away. Priestley also tried to run off, but he was arrested.

He admitted conspiracy to acquire possession of dutiable goods with fraudulent intent on the first day of his trial in August. He was jailed for nine years and ten months.

Judge McKone said Priestley had conspired with others over a three-month period to bring weapons into this country which were capable of killing and causing fear.

The court heard Priestley had done a tour of Afghanistan and still suffered from nightmares and flashbacks.

Judge McKone said he had suffered from anxiety and depression since leaving the armed forces and he fitted the criteria for PTSD. The court was told that Priestley had been a cocaine user.

Since being remanded he was now on a drug-free wing and was engaging with the veterans charity Care after Combat.

His barrister Clodaghmuire Callinan said her client had used his real name and bank cards to post the packages from the US and the offending had not be sophisticated.

She said Priestley was receiving training so on his release he could help in schools and prisons "to stop young people from going down the path he had."

Judge McKone commended the team of officers who had been involved in the investigation and prosecution of Priestley.