Alleged Yorkshire jihadi faces trial for sharing ‘large quantity’ of terrorist material
Cameron Gloria De-Almedia, 21, of Garnet Place, Leeds, is charged with six counts of transmitting the contents of a terrorist document and one count of possession of a document containing information useful to a terrorist.
On Friday (Mar 28), he appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Forest Bank prison in Manchester and spoke to confirm his name.
The court heard he had indicated he would deny two of the charges against him but admit the others ranging in date between last December to February.
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb transferred the case to Leeds Crown Court where a plea hearing will be heard on July 18, with a provisional trial lasting up to eight days from March 7 next year.
The judge said: “This is a case of a young man accused of sharing large quantities of jihadi material against a background of communications in which he is preparing to travel in order to carry out violent jihad.”