A young man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of sharing a large quantity of terrorist material while allegedly preparing to travel to “carry out violent jihad”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Gloria De-Almedia, 21, of Garnet Place, Leeds, is charged with six counts of transmitting the contents of a terrorist document and one count of possession of a document containing information useful to a terrorist.

On Friday (Mar 28), he appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Forest Bank prison in Manchester and spoke to confirm his name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard he had indicated he would deny two of the charges against him but admit the others ranging in date between last December to February.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb transferred the case to Leeds Crown Court where a plea hearing will be heard on July 18, with a provisional trial lasting up to eight days from March 7 next year.