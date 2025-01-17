Arsonist jailed for more than 20 years after flatmate dies in Yorkshire fire

An arsonist has been jailed for more than 20 years for starting a blaze which killed his flatmate and risked the lives of others in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marcin Kramarski was sentenced to 21 years and six months after being found guilty of manslaugher following the death of Raimondas Vejelis in a fire on Hillhouse Lane in Fartown, Huddersfield, on February 14, 2024.

Kramarski, 43, was found to have started the fire which also forced a family in an upstairs flat to flee or risk being trapped in the property themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police discovered Raimondas seriously injured at the scene when they attended, and the 52-year-old died later that day.

He was found guilty of manslaughter and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered in a trial which began at Leeds Crown Court on September 4.

Detailed investigations at the scene determined the fire had started inside a wheelie bin which had been pushed up alongside the property by Kramarski.

Marcin Kramarski | WYP

DCI Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who led the investigation, said: “Marcin Kramarski has today been sentenced for starting a terrible fire which took the life of his flatmate and risked the lives of a young family living upstairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is thankful they were able to escape otherwise the outcome of what was already a terrible incident could have been even worse.”

She added: “Deliberately starting a fire at a residential address is one of the most dangerous and reckless acts anyone can commit, and we are pleased to see Kramarski sentenced for his crime.

“We may never know just what motivated him to start the fire he lit on that night, but his actions resulted in death and serious trauma for those around him.