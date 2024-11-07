A motorcyclist has been banned from driving after posting footage on social media of him playing a game on his phone - while riding his bike.

Callum Pepper, 19, posted the footage he with the caption: "When playing clash of clans makes riding more fun". North Yorkshire Police officers pulled him in for questioning after spotting on his Instagram page.

An image from one of the incriminating videos showed Pepper holding the handlebars with one hand while playing a game on his phone with his other.

A subsequent investigation of his account showed how he had recorded himself committing offences between March 18 and May 8 this year.

He was banned for six months after he shared the videos of him playing Clash of Clans as he thundered along on his high-powered motor.

He was also spotted in separate videos pulling wheelies and exceeding the speed limit.

Pepper, of Pickering, later admitted driving without due care and attention and accepted that his riding fell far below that of a competent motorist.

Alongside his six-month disqualification, he was fined £300 and was required to pay £230 in court costs.